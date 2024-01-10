Sofidel Wins 2024 BIG Innovation Award For Papernet Powered By Hytech Seas Dispensers

(MENAFN- 3BL) HORSHAM, Pa., January 10, 2024 /3BL/ - Sofidel , a leading global provider of paper for hygienic and domestic use, today announced that it has been named a winner in the 2024 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group for its Papernet powered by HyTech Seas dispensers.

The dispensers for restrooms enable users to dispense paper products while simultaneously helping build a better future for our planet. Manufactured with recovered ocean plastic waste, these innovative dispensers are a sustainable, long-term solution for facility restrooms.

“We're honored to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for our HyTech Seas dispensers,” said Fabio Vitali, Vice President of Marketing, Sofidel America.“One of Sofidel's core values is innovation, which is why our research and development team is constantly striving to provide customers with the most innovative products for sustainable hygiene in the restroom.”

The dispensers help to remove plastic waste from the ocean as this waste greatly harms fish and mammals that rely on marine habitats. Sofidel has recently set challenging targets for minimizing plastic waste in its operations and products as well. By 2030 Sofidel is aspiring to reduce by 50% the use of plastic in its packaging compared to 2013 levels and Hytech Seas aligns with this goal.

“Innovation is driving our society,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group.“We are thrilled to be honoring Sofidel as they are leading by example and improving the lives of so many.”

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

