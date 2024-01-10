Lori Loverdi Promoted To General Manager Of Aeronet Chicago

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ITASCA, ILLINOIS, USA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lori Loverdi has been named General Manager of Aeronet Worldwide's Chicago station. She originally joined Aeronet in 2015 as Sales Director, and has brought in numerous important accounts.Ms. Loverdi has over 40 years of experience in the logistics and freight forwarding industry, including time with Estes Forwarding Worldwide, AIT Worldwide Logistics, Northern Airfreight - Danzas, and Harper Robinson.Ms. Loverdi attended Triton College, where she studied Logistics, Materials, and Supply Chain Management.About Aeronet Worldwide:Since 1982, Aeronet has been a family-owned company dedicated to providing the very best in global logistics solutions and freight services. With associates and partners connected to every major airport and seaport throughout the world, Aeronet is fully capable to handle your cargo and Make It Happen One Shipment at a Time®. Visit Aeronet for more information.

