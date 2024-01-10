These 15 Countries Are 'Officially' Most Safest Places To Travel In 2024 Only One Asian Nation Makes The List

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Canada has claimed the top spot in Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection's 'Safest Places' report, thanks to its cold weather and low population density. This is a sharp five-spot rise from the 2023 report when it ranked sixth in the same list.

The country also claimed the first position for safety in transportation, health measures, lack of violent criminal offences, women and LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC communities annual ranking uses data from the Global Peace Index, State Department travel safety ratings, and GeoSure Global scores to identify secure destinations. This marks the company's ninth consecutive year compiling such data to determine the safest places for travellers defining a safe destination, the report cited,“A safe place was originally a place that's largely free from terrorist activity. Then it became a place that was safe from disease outbreaks. Now it's a place where all types of people can move about freely without discrimination or harassment.\"Carol Mueller, vice president at Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection, told USA TODAY, \"In our most recent survey, travellers lean in on countries they believe as safe destinations they can move about freely without discrimination or harassment.\"Here are the 15 countries that found spot in the list:

CanadaSwitzerlandNorwayIrelandNetherlandUnited KingdomPortugal

DenmarkIcelandAustraliaNew ZealandJapanFrance

Spain

BrazilWhile these countries are considered to be overall safe for people to visit, the company noted that the report doesn't mean every part of the country is safe nor account for the possibility of natural disasters. And as always, don't let your guard down when it comes to petty theft against tourists, the report noted.





