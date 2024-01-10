Reliance Industries Set To Commission Energy Complex This Year

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: Reliance Industries is preparing to commission the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex, a 5,000-acre manufacturing facility for renewable energy-related products, in Jamnagar in the second half of 2024, its chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said on Wednesday. Addressing the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, the western state's flagship investment conclave, in Gandhinagar, Ambani said that along with generating a large number of jobs, the giga complex will also help Gujarat become a major exporter of green products.“For this, we have started building the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex over 5,000 acres in Jamnagar. This will generate a large number of green jobs and enable production of green products and materials and will make Gujarat a leading exporter of green products. And we are ready to commission this in the second half of 2024 itself,” he said is betting big on the green energy and energy transition space, as it aims to achieve net zero by 2035 through the use of renewable and bioenergy part of its strategy to create the world's largest fully integrated green energy manufacturing ecosystem, it is setting up the green energy giga complex to develop photovoltaic panels, energy storage, green hydrogen, and fuel cell systems, according to its annual report for FY23 that Reliance has invested more than $150 billion across the country in the past ten years, over one-third of which was poured into Gujarat, Ambani said that the company would continue to play a key role in the state's growth trajectory with significant investments in the next ten years green energy giga complex would help Gujarat become a major player in terms of green growth, he said.“Today Gujarat is fully 5G-enabled-something that most of the world does not yet have. This will make Gujarat a global leader in digital data platforms and AI adoption. 5G-enabled AI revolution will make Gujarat's economy more productive, more efficient and more globally competitive, he emphasized on the opening day of the three-day summit generating millions of new employment opportunities, it will also produce AI-enabled doctors, AI-enabled teachers and AI-enabled farming, which, according to Ambani, would revolutionize healthcare, education and agricultural productivity in the state.“This will benefit every Gujarati in urban as well as rural areas, since to my mind AI also means an 'All Inclusive' growth.”Reliance will make Gujarat a pioneer in new materials and the circular economy and in line with this objective, a carbon fibre facility is being set up at Hazira, he added. He also said that Reliance Retail will accelerate its mission to bring“quality products” to consumers and empower lakhs of farmers and small merchants.“Our retail business improves the quality of life of all households of Gujarat with better products and services,” he said the government's target of turning India into a developed nation by 2047, he said that India would be a $35 trillion economy by that year, when India celebrates 100 years of Independence.“No power on earth can stop India from becoming a 35-trillion-dollar economy by 2047. And as I see Gujarat alone will become a 3-trillion-dollar economy.”The complex will create jobs, and help Gujarat export green products

MENAFN10012024007365015876ID1107705398