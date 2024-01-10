Iron Man to The Avengers: 7 early Marvel Cinematic Universe movies

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Embark on an epic journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with these seven essential films. From Iron Man's genesis to the cosmic adventures of the Guardians of the Galaxy, this curated list serves as a perfect entry point for newcomers to the superhero saga. Get ready for a thrilling ride filled with iconic characters, interconnected stories, and the magic that defines the Marvel experience

This is the movie that kicked off the MCU. It introduces Tony Stark, the genius billionaire, and his journey to becoming Iron Man

This film explores the origin of Captain America and his role in World War II. It sets the stage for later events in the MCU

After introducing several individual heroes, The Avengers brings them together to form a team. It's a pivotal film in the MCU and showcases the first major team-up

This movie introduces a group of misfit heroes and takes a cosmic approach to the MCU. It's a fun and entertaining entry with a different tone

This film continues the story of the Avengers and introduces new characters. It delves into the consequences of their actions and sets the stage for future events

This movie explores the world of Wakanda and introduces the character of T'Challa, the Black Panther. It's not only a superhero film but also addresses important themes

This is a culmination of the MCU's first three phases, featuring the formidable villain Thanos. It sets up the epic conclusion to the Infinity Saga