New Year Horror: Bengaluru Businessman Kidnapped, Extorted Money; Body Found Devoured By Wild Animals

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A harrowing incident unfolded in Bengaluru as a scheme to fund a New Year's celebration led to a gruesome murder. Sanjay, Anand, Thimma, and Hanumanta, four shopkeepers, orchestrated a plan that not only robbed innocent individuals but also tragically ended in the death of a victim, whose remains were left for wild animals.

The distressing episode began with a call to Gurusiddappa, an acquaintance of the perpetrators, to join them on D.30. This seemingly innocent invitation turned sinister when the group kidnapped Gurusiddappa and demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh from his wife. Despite receiving the money, the culprits didn't release Gurusiddappa but instead embarked on a drinking spree at Manchinabele Dam.

As the night unfolded, the group, partying in the forested area near the dam, betrayed Gurusiddappa. Fearing his potential betrayal to the authorities, they callously murdered him, leaving him to perish in the forest. The perpetrators then callously proceeded to Goa for a lavish New Year celebration while leaving behind a tragic tale of an innocent man from Hubli, who had merely sought to join in the festivities and ended up meeting a horrendous fate.

The wife of the victim reported him missing after he failed to return home, prompting an investigation by the authorities. Tragically, the search led to the discovery of Gurusiddappa's remains in the forest near Manchinabele. His body had been ravaged by wild animals, with only fragments of the skull and spine remaining.

In a bid to bring closure to this brutal incident, authorities have collected the scattered remains for examination at Victoria Hospital in Bangalore. Sanjay and Anand, two of the perpetrators involved in the kidnapping and subsequent murder, have been apprehended by the Gnanabharati police station. However, the search for the remaining two culprits continues.

Before this heinous crime, the accused had attempted to kidnap Sanjay Pandit, a carpenter and painting master from Bihar. However, he managed to evade their clutches by sending a labourer in his place. This scheme took a dark turn when one of the accused, Sanjay, attempted to attack the labourer, Kishan, with a knife after he refused to comply. Kishan narrowly escaped the ordeal.