Indian Economy To Grow By 7.3 Per Cent In FY 2023-24

The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released the First Advance Estimates of National Income for FY 2023-24.

In 2023-24, the Real GDP is estimated to reach Rs 171.79 lakh crore, surpassing the provisional estimate of Rs 160.06 lakh crore for 2022-23.

Real GDP is projected to grow at 7.3% in 2023-24, a slight increase from the 7.2% recorded in 2022-23.

The growth in nominal GDP during 2023-24 is estimated at 8.9 percent as compared to 16.1 percent in 2022-23. It is estimated at Rs 296.58 crore.



The construction sector has been estimated to have double-digit growth of 10.7 percent.

Government and private fixed asset investment is set to grow over 10%, while government spending is at 4%. However, a rising trade deficit poses a challenge to overall growth.

The capital expenditure carried out by the government and private sectors is expected to rise by 10.3% annually to Rs 59.95 trillion during FY24.

Household spending, a major growth driver, is expected to rise moderately at 4.4% annually to ₹97.74 trillion this fiscal, down from 7.53% in the previous fiscal.



The trade deficit is expected to rise to Rs 8.23 trillion during FY24, up from Rs 3.36 trillion during the previous fiscal.

