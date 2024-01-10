Indian Economy To Grow By 7.3 Per Cent In FY 2023-24

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released the First Advance Estimates of National Income for FY 2023-24.
The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released the First Advance Estimates of National Income for FY 2023-24.
In 2023-24, the Real GDP is estimated to reach Rs 171.79 lakh crore, surpassing the provisional estimate of Rs 160.06 lakh crore for 2022-23.
Real GDP is projected to grow at 7.3% in 2023-24, a slight increase from the 7.2% recorded in 2022-23.
The growth in nominal GDP during 2023-24 is estimated at 8.9 percent as compared to 16.1 percent in 2022-23. It is estimated at Rs 296.58 crore.
The construction sector has been estimated to have double-digit growth of 10.7 percent.
Government and private fixed asset investment is set to grow over 10%, while government spending is at 4%. However, a rising trade deficit poses a challenge to overall growth.
The capital expenditure carried out by the government and private sectors is expected to rise by 10.3% annually to Rs 59.95 trillion during FY24.
Household spending, a major growth driver, is expected to rise moderately at 4.4% annually to ₹97.74 trillion this fiscal, down from 7.53% in the previous fiscal.
The trade deficit is expected to rise to Rs 8.23 trillion during FY24, up from Rs 3.36 trillion during the previous fiscal.
MENAFN10012024007385015968ID1107705384
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.