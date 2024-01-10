Kerala: In A First, Kozhikode Govt Medical College Receives National Musqan Certification

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Kozhikode Government Medical College has received National MusQan certification for excellent baby-friendly services in the state. Health Minister Veena George said that it is the first time a hospital in the state has received this recognition. Kozhikode Medical College has received the certification with a 96 percent score.

The minister said that the government is implementing special schemes to make hospitals in the state mother- and child-friendly. Kerala is the first state in the country to implement the Mother and Child-Friendly Hospital Initiative Certificate. So far, 45 government and private hospitals with excellent facilities have received the Mother and Child-Friendly Hospital Initiative certificate. The minister said that 10 government hospitals have already received national target recognition for improving the quality of delivery hospitals.



Meanwhile, the state is set to provide free transportation to newborns and mothers from all government hospitals to their homes under the Mathruyanam scheme. Health Minister Veena George said that the Mathruyanam scheme will be implemented in all government hospitals. Currently, the scheme has been implemented in 101 government hospitals where childbirth takes place, namely 9 medical colleges, 41 districts, general, women and children hospitals, 50 taluk hospitals, and one social health care.

The MusQan initiative aims to enhance the quality of child-friendly services in public health facilities, with the overarching goal of reducing preventable newborn and child morbidity and mortality. To assess and improve the quality of care, the initiative employs various methods, including Observations (Ob), Staff Interview (SI), Record Review (RR), and Patient Interview (PI).

Ernakulam Thammanam City Primary Health Center received 89.3 percent in NQAS (National Quality Assurance Standards) and achieved Muskan certification. Additionally, Wayanad Mananthavadi District Hospital has been re-accredited with Lakshya certification, earning an impressive score of 92 percent. These achievements contribute to the overall quality of healthcare in the state.

Around 172 hospitals in the state have received NQAS accreditation, while 74 hospitals have successfully undergone re-accreditation. This includes a diverse range of healthcare facilities, with 5 District Hospitals, 4 Taluk Hospitals, 9 Community Health Centers, 39 Urban Primary Health Centers, and 115 Family Health Centers meeting the NQAS standards.