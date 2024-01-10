Shakib Al Hasan Uncertain About Leading Bangladesh In The Future

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shakib al Hasan, the regular captain of Bangladesh's national cricket team, remains uncertain about his future in leadership following his absence due to a finger injury. During his recovery, interim skipper Najmul Hasan successfully led the team in a Test series against New Zealand and the subsequent white-ball series. Najmul's impressive leadership has sparked discussions about his potential long-term captaincy.

While Shakib, recovering from a finger injury and engaging in political activities, has resumed cricket preparations for the Bangladesh Premier League with the Rangpur Riders, his long-term availability remains uncertain. Shakib, now a political leader, plans to discuss his captaincy future with the board, aiming for a decision that best serves the team.

"There will be a discussion about it, and a decision will be taken that will be best for the team," Shakib stated, emphasising that clarity on his captaincy status will be provided after talks with the board. Despite uncertainties, Shakib expresses optimism for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, expecting strong performances from Bangladesh.

With a balanced team and recent successes in New Zealand, Shakib believes Bangladesh has a chance in the T20 World Cup, scheduled in the USA and West Indies from June 1. While focused on cricket, Shakib acknowledges the need for gradual fitness recovery after being sidelined for nearly two and a half months due to his finger injury.

As he resumes training and batting sessions, Shakib remains optimistic about his fitness for the BPL, but he recognizes the need to assess his finger condition when he begins bowling. Despite the challenges, Shakib is eager to contribute to the team's success, balancing his roles as a cricket player and a political figure.

Also Read:

IND vs AFG T20Is: Blow for Afghanistan as star spinner Rashid Khan misses series owing to back injury