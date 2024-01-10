'Loved My Son A Lot': Suchana Seth Confesses To Murdering 4-Year-Old Child In Goa

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A shocking and tragic incident has gripped the nation as Suchana Seth, the CEO of a startup in Bangalore, confessed to the murder of her 4-year-old child during a trip to Goa. The harrowing revelation came to light after the Goa police detained Seth and conducted an interrogation.

The heart-wrenching account unfolded as Seth revealed to the authorities her distressing actions, citing anger towards her husband as the trigger for the heinous act.

According to her statement, the couple, Suchana Seth and Venkataraman, had tied the knot in 2010, welcoming a son into their lives in 2019. However, their marriage began to falter, leading them to file for divorce in 2020. Amidst the ongoing legal proceedings, the court had ordered that the child be presented to Venkataraman via video call once a week until the divorce was finalized.

Bengaluru: Suchana Seth attempted suicide after 'murdering' her 4-year-old son in Goa apartment

Seth expressed vehement opposition to complying with the court's directive, harbouring a deep love for her child and an intense disdain for her estranged husband. In a heart-wrenching admission, she recounted the distressing moments when, in an attempt to prevent the court-mandated video call, she suffocated her beloved child with a pillow.“I had a deep love for my son," Seth expressed. "When I tried to make him unconscious with a pillow, I hoped he would regain consciousness. Unfortunately, that wasn't the outcome. Overwhelmed by sorrow, I tried to harm myself but couldn't go through with it."

However, as she began to bleed and the pain intensified, she bandaged her wounds, ultimately choosing to flee from the scene. In a state of panic and confusion, she packed the lifeless body of her child into a suitcase and attempted to leave Goa.