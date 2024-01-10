Viral Video: 'Jai Shri Ram' Replaces 'Yes Sir' Roll-Call In Gujarat School Ahead Of Ram Mandir Inauguration

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the nation eagerly anticipates the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, a heartwarming and patriotic gesture has emerged from a school in north Gujarat's Banaskantha district. An undated viral video circulating on social media showcases students of the school replacing the

traditional roll-call response of 'Yes Sir' with the resonant and culturally significant chant of 'Jai Shri Ram.'

This symbolic change in the school's roll-call underscores the deep-rooted reverence and excitement that has gripped the nation in the lead-up to the historic event.

The video, shared widely on X (formerly Twitter), captures the essence of the profound impact that the Ayodhya temple inauguration has had on various segments of society. The decision to replace the routine roll-call response with 'Jai Shri Ram' is not merely a change in protocol but a powerful expression of patriotism and cultural pride.

Also read:

'Culmination of 500 years of penance': Ram Mandir's sanctum sanctorum ready for consecration ceremony (WATCH)

The school's initiative reflects the broader influence of the Ram Mandir Movement, reaching beyond religious boundaries to become a unifying force in the country. The chant of 'Jai Shri Ram' has become a rallying cry, symbolizing the shared cultural heritage and the ideals associated with Lord Ram that resonate with millions.

As the eagerly awaited 'Pran Pratishta' ceremony of Lord Ram's idol approaches, the upcoming inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya transcends its religious significance, encompassing elements of faith, politics, and global representation. The ceremonial event, scheduled for January 22, has garnered widespread attention, with a diverse mix of invitees set to mark this historic occasion.

The 'Pran Pratishta' ceremony is not merely a religious event; it stands as a testament to the culmination of decades of efforts, devotion, and the collective aspirations of the Indian populace. With the invitation list carefully curated by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the event is set to host just over 7,000 guests. This exclusive gathering includes political figures, international dignitaries, and ordinary individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the Mandir Movement.

Also read:

Inside the Ayodhya Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony invite (PHOTOS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recognizing the widespread anticipation and excitement surrounding the event, has urged people not to travel to Ayodhya on January 22 to avoid overcrowding. The precautionary measure emphasizes the significance of the occasion and the potential for a massive influx of devotees eager to witness the historic inauguration. The festive atmosphere is palpable, with lakhs of people from across the country expressing their enthusiasm to be a part of this momentous occasion.



In the days leading up to January 22, the nation is poised to witness a historic event that goes beyond the realm of religion, fostering a sense of unity and pride in the collective achievements of a nation that has long awaited the realization of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.