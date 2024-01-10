SHOCKING! Two 'Aliens' Spotted In Brazil, Photo Goes Viral; Here's What UFO Experts Say (Video)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) While trekking in the region, a hiker got footage of possible alien creatures. This encounter happened shortly after another thin 'alien' was reported watching a wild scuffle outside a Miami shopping center.

Eyewitness Sara Dalete described seeing these strange beings while relaxing with family members on Brazil's Ilha do Mel island. The image of the two towering aliens is circulating on the internet.

Sara, who is from Brazil, stated that reaching the mountaintop where the aliens were observed or communicating with them was impossible. According to her description, these extraterrestrial things moved quickly and seemed to be roughly 9 feet 8 inches (3 metres) tall. The state administration of Paraná appeared to minimise the reported sighting, making light of the issue.

This week, police increased their presence on Biscayne Boulevard in a Florida city after allegations arose of a group of young people causing a ruckus by blowing off fireworks inside a business. The sighting of a supposedly 10-foot-tall monster hiding in the background, however, drew the most attention.

Furthermore, UFO researcher Nick Pope remained skeptical of the encounter. He conveyed his amazement to Metro, stating, "This entire narrative and the response it received are incredibly strange. There's no substantial evidence supporting any UFO or extraterrestrial involvement. It appears to be merely a case of the police responding to reports of youths engaged in altercations, lacking any alien-related occurrences."