'Clearly An RSS, BJP Event': Congress Says Won't Attend Ram Mandir Inauguration In Ayodhya

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Congress party has announced its decision to abstain from the forthcoming inauguration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, as conveyed through an official statement by the political organization.



"Last month, the Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Smt. Sonia Gandhi and the Leader of the Congress Party in the Lok Sabha Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury received an invitation to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya to be held on January 22nd, 2024," the statement read.

“Lord Ram is worshipped by millions in our country. Religion is a personal matter. But the RSS/BJP have long made a political project of the temple in Ayodhya. The inauguration of the incomplete temple by the leaders of the BJP and the RSS has been obviously brought forward for electoral gain,” the statement added.

“While abiding by the 2019 Supreme Court judgment and honouring the sentiments of millions who revere Lord Ram, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Smt. Sonia Gandhi and Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have respectfully declined the invitation to what is clearly an RSS/BJP event," it concluded.

Several prominent figures, including politicians, athletes, and celebrities, have received invitations to the consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22. Among those invited are Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

CPM, with Sitaram Yechury as the party's general secretary, was the first to reject the invitation, stating that the party does not support the politicization of religious beliefs.

Hemant Soren, the chief of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, expressed interest in attending the event if invited. Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal CM dismissed the Ram Temple event scheduled for January 22 as a "gimmick show."

Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav earlier announced she will attend the inauguration if invited.