Did You Know Ira Khan's Husband Nupur Shikhare Was Urvashi Rautela, Sushmita Sen's Trainer?

fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare

instructed the Miss India competitors, particularly Urvashi Rautela for the competition.



Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recently got married to a fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare who is a

well-known personality in the fitness business.



However, his involvement as a fitness instructor for Miss India competitors, particularly Urvashi Rautela, helped him earn global fame.

Nupur Shikhare, under the supervision of Sushmita Sen, has been appointed as the fitness coach for Miss India candidates.



Nupur was in charge of honing the participants' talents and physical fitness in preparation for the Miss Universe pageant.



Urvashi recently revealed that Nupur was demanding about fitness and the training sessions had grueling running and the addition of Capoeira, a Brazilian martial art that blends dance, acrobatics, and music.



Nupur's dedication to preparing the contenders for the difficult competition is evident not just in the physical aspects, but also in establishing discipline and mental fortitude.