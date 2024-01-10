Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Aadujeevitham' First Look Poster OUT; Check

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The first look poster of Prithviraj starrer Aadujeevitham is out. The makers of the movie released the poster-look on social media, stating, 'The tale of hope & survival waiting to be told. Experience the ultimate adventure on 10.04.2024.' The movie will be released on April 10, 2024. .The movie is directed by Blessy and written by Benyamin. The movie will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.





The poster showcases the thrilling look of Prithviraj. Fans are expecting a huge success and story from this look. The movie is based on the real-life story of a young man who migrates from Kerala to live abroad.



The teaser of the movie was released on April 7, 2023. The three-minute teaser, which has amazing graphics, introduces the spectator to Najeeb (Prithviraj), a Keralite migrant labourer who left his family and village to find employment. However, to survive, he is forced to herd goats in the Saudi Arabian desert. In his quest for escape, he is joined by Jean-Louis Ibrahim. However, Blessy had informed that it was not a teaser but leaked footage sent to international agents ahead of the worldwide release

The filming of Aadujeevitham began in March 2018 and was completed in July of this year. In the film, Amala Paul plays the female protagonist, opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran. AR Rahman wrote the songs and the original score. The director of photography is KU Mohanan. Sreekar Prasad did the editing.

