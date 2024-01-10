Toll Brothers New Model Home Opens In Luxury View Community In Camas, Washington

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMAS, Wash., Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, announced the opening of its newest model home in Southwest Washington State. The professionally decorated model home at the Toll Brothers Lacamas Hills community, showcasing the Cushman home design with a walkout basement, is now available for tours at 4901 North Elk Drive in Camas. The public is invited to attend a grand opening event to be held at the community this Saturday, January 13 from noon – 4pm PT.



Situated on the peaceful north side of Lacamas Lake on a hillside surrounded by acres of beautiful greenbelt, Lacamas Hills offers picturesque living, with many home sites featuring lake and territorial views. The Toll Brothers community is also located in the highly rated Camas school district.

Lacamas Hills offers home buyers a choice of farmhouse, contemporary, and prairie exterior designs. Two distinct home collections include floor plans ranging from 1,937 to 4,431+ square feet, 2- to 4-car garages, and indoor/outdoor living features. The Powell Collection offers sought-after single-story ramblers, some with included daylight walkout basements, with three to five bedrooms and pricing from the mid-$800,000s. The Huron Collection boasts larger two- to three-story homes with four to seven bedrooms from $1.06 million.





“There's a wonderful breadth of home designs here at Lacamas Hills that would really suit multi-generational families who want to live in the same community,” says Kelley Moldstad, Group President of Toll Brothers in Washington and Oregon.“Our new model home showcases the best of Toll Brothers luxury living and the latest interior design trends.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Lacamas Hills offers an abundance of recreational opportunities, including a meandering trail that connects to the regional hiking system and future City Park. Lacamas Lake Park is also nearby with over 12 miles of scenic trails with views of waterfalls, rock formations, and blooming camas lilies during the spring season. In the summer, the lake becomes a hub of activity for swimmers, stand-up paddle-boarders, kayakers, and anglers. Charming downtown Camas is located less than 10 minutes away with a variety of options for fine dining and boutique shopping. Homeowners have the added convenience of being only a short distance from Portland, Vancouver, and the Portland International Airport.

Within a five-minute drive are several top-rated schools. Children living at Lacamas Hills attend Lacamas Lake Elementary, Liberty Middle, and Camas High Schools.

To learn more about Lacamas Hills and Toll Brothers communities throughout Washington, call 844-900-8655 or visit TollBrothers/WA .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2023 survey of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers .

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

