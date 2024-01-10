The Peer Group Now Offers Glo2facial Treatment By Geneo

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Refresh Your Skin with an Advanced Professional Facial That Combines Exfoliation and Oxygenation from the Northern New Jersey Team

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Peer Group, providers of surgical cosmetic procedures and skin care in New Jersey , will now be offering a new, breakthrough treatment for skin transformation. Glo2Facial is an advanced skin rejuvenation treatment that enhances the skin's overall quality by cleansing, exfoliating, and hydrating to provide a glowing complexion. Though commonly used for the face, it can also be used for rejuvenating the décolletage, back, underarms, bikini line, and hands. It's more gentle, subtle, and low maintenance in comparison to other, more invasive resurfacing treatment options, such as laser therapy.

Glo2Facial is an upgraded version of the traditional facial process that nourishes and transforms the skin. It goes beyond a standard facial and supercharges the treatment by including exfoliation with oxygenation, ultrasound technology, and a lymphatic drainage massage. Glo2Facial's patented OxygenationTM technology promotes an increase in the body's natural oxygen levels, supporting deep absorption of active ingredients throughout the process. Ultrasound energy is used to stimulate skin cells and collagen. A hands-free, lymphatic drainage massage is performed to minimize puffiness and redness while infusing ingredients deeper into the skin. This facial can be done as an alternative to more invasive procedures, or as an add-on to soothe skin and optimize the outcome from higher-intensity options.

Glo2Facial works well for patients of all ages, for all skin types, and all seasons. It can be ideal for those who want to pamper their skin during the drier and colder months. There are six customizations available: for mature skin, condition-based treatments, sensitive skin, dry skin, oily skin, and combination skin. That means Glo2Facial can be tailored for each patient's unique skin needs. Options are formulated with natural, potent ingredients that are designed to target specific concerns and are infused into the skin the entire time. A session lasts less than 30 minutes on average, so it's a quick way to refresh the skin and can fit easily into a busy schedule. There is virtually no recovery time.

The Peer Group offers a wide array of surgical and non-surgical options to revitalize the face and body. Non-surgical services include everything from BOTOX® and dermal fillers to fat reduction techniques, skin tightening treatments, laser skin resurfacing, microneedling, and much more.

For more advice on advanced options for skin care, contact New Jersey's The Peer Group . Call 973-822-3000 or fill out a contact form to request an appointment if you would like to learn more about Glo2Facial.



