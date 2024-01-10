(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Nanterre, 10 January 2024

VINCI successfully renews its syndicated revolving credit facility

VINCI SA announces that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of 23 core relationship banks, which was signed on 9 January 2024, to amend its revolving credit facility.

the extension of the credit facility's maturity until 9 January 2029, along with two renewal options, each for an additional year;

the size of the credit facility, which has been reduced to €6.5 billion from €8.0 billion previously, given the increase in VINCI's available cash in recent years; the increase in the number of participating banks, to 23 from 21 previously.

Intended to finance the Group's general requirements, this confirmed credit facility is currently unused.

With this transaction, VINCI has extended the average maturity of its available resources, in line with its prudent approach to liquidity management.

The transaction was largely oversubscribed, illustrating the significant interest from banks and their confidence in the Group's financial strength.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 272,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general.





