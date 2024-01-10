(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
The latest comprehensive analysis of the US Wood and Competitive Decking Market reveals a landscape of moderated demand, predicting a steady forecast towards 2027.
Despite an overall plateau in market growth, notable trends emerge, particularly the escalating preference for durable non-wood decking alternatives and the burgeoning segment of wood-plastic composite materials.
Key Takeaways from the Analysis:
The demand for decking is projected to remain at 3.8 billion lineal feet, with the market value enduring impacts from decelerating residential improvement undertakings and a shift in material preferences. Commercial and nonbuilding markets exhibit potential for growth, driven by the recovery in the hospitality sector and the public's heightened interest in outdoor recreation spaces. Advancements in wood-plastic composite decking are capturing significant interest due to their longevity and wood-like aesthetics, influencing shifts away from traditional pressure-treated wood.
An insight into the Residential Decking Sector discloses a nuanced picture:
Trends and Drivers in Residential Decking
Stabilization in wood decking prices post extraordinary hikes during the 2020-2021 period. The significant inventory of decks installed during the pandemic likely deferring immediate replacement demands. Growing consumer inclination towards expansive outdoor living spaces sustaining the market.
Commercial and Nonbuilding Decking Outlook:
The commercial market, spanning hospitality to entertainment venues, is poised for a surge in decking needs as postponed renovations during the pandemic come to the forefront. Public sector design trends focusing on social gathering spots amplify the need for decking solutions in parks and recreational areas, creating a resilient nonbuilding market segment.
Professional vs. DIY Installations: Market Dynamics
Professional installations overwhelmingly dominate, with non-residential projects overwhelmingly relying on skilled installers due to complexities and strict regulations. A noteworthy trend, the DIY segment saw a spike during the peak pandemic years, with expectations for a reversion to pre-pandemic norms.
Pricing Trajectories and Inflation:
Analyzing the pricing strategies, the report recognizes various determinants from raw material costs to design sophistications affecting prices industry-wide. Notable is the decline in average decking prices anticipated by 2027, as lumber shortages alleviate and supply chains stabilize.
The insights offered by this market evaluation provide a clear understanding of the intricate variables influencing the decking industry's course. It benchmarks the current state of the market while highlighting emergent opportunities and trends shaping the future of decking in the US.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Short-Term Analysis
Economic Forecast Short-Term Construction Outlook Decking Industry Short-Term Analysis
3. Overview
Historical Market Trends Decking Board vs. Railing & Accessory Trends Demand by Function Decking Boards Railings & Accessories Markets Overview Materials Trends Volume Demand (Lineal Feet) Market Value Installation Trends (Professional vs. DIY) Decking Substructure Market Outlook Pricing & Inflation Foreign Trade & Tariffs
4. Factors Impacting Decking Demand
Construction Industry Outlook Lifecycle Costs Decking Installation & Labor Shortages Building Codes Sustainability Initiatives Timber Harvesting & Forest Management Recycling & Use of Recycled Content Regulation of Wood Preservatives Style Trends & Aesthetics
5. Wood Decking
Demand Outlook: Real Growth & Market Value Types of Wood Demand by Wood Type Pressure-Treated Wood Redwood Cedar Tropical Hardwood & Other Wood Types New Build vs. Renovation
6. Composite Decking (Wood-Plastic)
Demand Outlook: Real Growth & Market Value Demand by Plastic Type New Build vs. Renovation Demand by Surface Treatment
7. Plastic, Metal, & Other Decking
Plastic Decking Scope & Product Description Demand Outlook: Real Growth & Market Value Demand by Plastic Type Vinyl Vinyl Decking by Function Vinyl Decking by Type Polyethylene Other Plastics (Polypropylene & Other Plastics) New Build vs. Renovation Metal & Other Decking Materials Scope & Product Description Demand Outlook: Real Growth & Market Value New Build vs. Renovation
8. Residential Decking Market
Applications Demand by Application New Construction Renovation Housing Types Demand by Housing Type Single-Family Housing Multifamily Housing Manufactured Housing
9. Commercial Decking Market
10. Nonbuilding (Waterfront & Amusement)
11. Regions
12. Industry Structure
Key Findings & Industry Composition Market Share Mergers & Acquisitions New Product Development Marketing Distribution List of Industry Participants
