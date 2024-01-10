(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

"US Wood & Competitive Decking Market Report" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The latest comprehensive analysis of the US Wood and Competitive Decking Market reveals a landscape of moderated demand, predicting a steady forecast towards 2027.

Despite an overall plateau in market growth, notable trends emerge, particularly the escalating preference for durable non-wood decking alternatives and the burgeoning segment of wood-plastic composite materials.

Key Takeaways from the Analysis:



The demand for decking is projected to remain at 3.8 billion lineal feet, with the market value enduring impacts from decelerating residential improvement undertakings and a shift in material preferences.

Commercial and nonbuilding markets exhibit potential for growth, driven by the recovery in the hospitality sector and the public's heightened interest in outdoor recreation spaces. Advancements in wood-plastic composite decking are capturing significant interest due to their longevity and wood-like aesthetics, influencing shifts away from traditional pressure-treated wood.

An insight into the Residential Decking Sector discloses a nuanced picture:

Trends and Drivers in Residential Decking



Stabilization in wood decking prices post extraordinary hikes during the 2020-2021 period.

The significant inventory of decks installed during the pandemic likely deferring immediate replacement demands. Growing consumer inclination towards expansive outdoor living spaces sustaining the market.

Commercial and Nonbuilding Decking Outlook:

The commercial market, spanning hospitality to entertainment venues, is poised for a surge in decking needs as postponed renovations during the pandemic come to the forefront. Public sector design trends focusing on social gathering spots amplify the need for decking solutions in parks and recreational areas, creating a resilient nonbuilding market segment.

Professional vs. DIY Installations: Market Dynamics

Professional installations overwhelmingly dominate, with non-residential projects overwhelmingly relying on skilled installers due to complexities and strict regulations. A noteworthy trend, the DIY segment saw a spike during the peak pandemic years, with expectations for a reversion to pre-pandemic norms.

Pricing Trajectories and Inflation:

Analyzing the pricing strategies, the report recognizes various determinants from raw material costs to design sophistications affecting prices industry-wide. Notable is the decline in average decking prices anticipated by 2027, as lumber shortages alleviate and supply chains stabilize.

The insights offered by this market evaluation provide a clear understanding of the intricate variables influencing the decking industry's course. It benchmarks the current state of the market while highlighting emergent opportunities and trends shaping the future of decking in the US.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Short-Term Analysis



Economic Forecast

Short-Term Construction Outlook Decking Industry Short-Term Analysis

3. Overview



Historical Market Trends

Decking Board vs. Railing & Accessory Trends

Demand by Function

Decking Boards

Railings & Accessories

Markets Overview

Materials Trends

Volume Demand (Lineal Feet)

Market Value

Installation Trends (Professional vs. DIY)

Decking Substructure Market Outlook

Pricing & Inflation Foreign Trade & Tariffs

4. Factors Impacting Decking Demand



Construction Industry Outlook

Lifecycle Costs

Decking Installation & Labor Shortages

Building Codes

Sustainability Initiatives

Timber Harvesting & Forest Management

Recycling & Use of Recycled Content

Regulation of Wood Preservatives Style Trends & Aesthetics

5. Wood Decking



Demand Outlook: Real Growth & Market Value

Types of Wood

Demand by Wood Type

Pressure-Treated Wood

Redwood

Cedar

Tropical Hardwood & Other Wood Types New Build vs. Renovation

6. Composite Decking (Wood-Plastic)



Demand Outlook: Real Growth & Market Value

Demand by Plastic Type

New Build vs. Renovation Demand by Surface Treatment

7. Plastic, Metal, & Other Decking



Plastic Decking

Scope & Product Description

Demand Outlook: Real Growth & Market Value

Demand by Plastic Type

Vinyl

Vinyl Decking by Function

Vinyl Decking by Type

Polyethylene

Other Plastics (Polypropylene & Other Plastics)

New Build vs. Renovation

Metal & Other Decking Materials

Scope & Product Description

Demand Outlook: Real Growth & Market Value New Build vs. Renovation

8. Residential Decking Market



Applications

Demand by Application

New Construction

Renovation

Housing Types

Demand by Housing Type

Single-Family Housing

Multifamily Housing Manufactured Housing

9. Commercial Decking Market

10. Nonbuilding (Waterfront & Amusement)

11. Regions

12. Industry Structure



Key Findings & Industry Composition

Market Share

Mergers & Acquisitions

New Product Development

Marketing

Distribution List of Industry Participants

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets