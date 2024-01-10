Revolutionizing Patient-Centered Care: Ready Set Recover Launches To Transform Surgical Recovery Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a leap toward patient-empowered healthcare, Ready Set Recover announces its launch, introducing its innovative online platform that revolutionizes the surgical recovery process. This trailblazing startup is redefining patient-centered care by providing comprehensive support and resources for individuals undergoing surgery.

"Ready Set Recover isn't just a program; it's a movement toward empowering patients in their surgical journey," said Heather Campbell, CEO & Co-Founder of Ready Set Recover. "We recognize the gap in patient education and support during the critical stages of pre-and post-surgery. Our platform fills this void, providing patients with the tools they need to prepare for surgery, reduce stress, and ultimately recover faster and more effectively."

Developed with the insights of healthcare professionals and the needs of patients in mind, Ready Set Recover offers a suite of features including daily actions, stress management techniques, recovery tracking, and a support network. These resources are designed to enhance the overall surgical experience, promoting quicker recovery and reducing the anxiety that often accompanies surgical procedures.

"Our approach is grounded in evidence-based practices and focuses on the holistic well-being of the patient," added Campbell. "We know that informed and relaxed patients are better prepared for surgery, which can lead to improved outcomes and a smoother recovery process."

Ready Set Recover's launch comes at a time when the healthcare industry is increasingly recognizing the importance of patient-centered care. By offering a platform that prioritizes the patient's mental and physical preparation, Ready Set Recover is not only aiding individuals in their recovery journey but also contributing to the broader conversation about the future of healthcare.

The platform's debut has garnered attention from healthcare providers and patients, signaling a paradigm shift in how surgical recovery is approached. With its comprehensive resources and user-friendly interface, Ready Set Recover is poised to become a vital tool in the patient care arsenal.

For more information or to schedule an interview with Heather Campbell, contact [email protected] or visit .

Ready Set Recover is an innovative online wellness platform designed to empower individuals preparing for and recovering from surgery. By providing a suite of tools and resources, Ready Set Recover transforms the patient experience, making surgery recovery less stressful and more effective.

