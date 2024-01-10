Fueling Hope: Stile Foundation And David Goggins Surpass Milestone, Donating 1 Million Meals To Combat Food Insecurity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Frank L. Stile and Dan Nisbit

Frank L. Stile Foundation

Stile Foundation and David Goggins Donate 1 Million Meals, Making a Powerful Impact on Fighting Food Insecurity

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, The Frank L. Stile Foundation (FLSF ) announced that they have met their annual goal of donating one million meals* to support children and families experiencing food insecurity. The Frank L. Stile Foundation was founded in 2011 amid America's last national monetary crisis. As the Foundation aimed to reach its annual goal in 2023, it reached a 9 million meal milestone. To put it into perspective, that's enough meals to feed the fans filling the seats in 163 professional football stadiums.The Frank L. Stile Foundation organizes local food drives, fundraising events, and food distribution initiatives to support entities such as Feeding America®, in addition to the personal funding and donation drives to provide meals and services to help children and families locally and nationally.This year's milestone has coincided with an increased demand for assistance from food banks nationwide as people continue to struggle with inflation. For example, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB) has seen a 16% increase in demand in 2023 compared to last year alone. St. Mary's Food Bank Alliance, operating in Arizona, saw a 45% average increase in families visiting food banks last month compared to the demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Children living at or below the poverty level have almost doubled, while school food programs have been cut sharply.Las Vegas Sun recently reported that 12% of the Clark County, NV population is food insecure, according to ThreeSquare Food Bank.Dr. Stile, FLSF Founder, shared this statement:"The concept of not having enough to eat was an inconceivable one.Yet today, the number of children waking up hungry- going to school hungry and being hungry all day is far more common than you would ever dare to imagine. The numbers are staggering. And getting worse.The utilization of food pantries is at an all-time high, and they are pushed to keep up with the ever-growing demand for their services. --- We're not talking about the guy living under the bridge or that guy holding that cardboard sign on Tropicana--- I'm talking about your neighbors.Food insecurity is, to a large degree, covert and a source of great shame for many - these are people who never thought they'd face these challenges or need this type of support. "Briana Crane, Senior Director at Feeding America, shared the following statement:I have had the pleasure of working with the Frank L. Stile Foundation, a partner and supporter of Feeding America and Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas since 2011. I have known Dr. Stile for more than 10 years and this donation will total the equivalent of 9 million meals to the Feeding America network.From Dr. Frank L. Stile"David Goggins has single-handedly changed the course of my life and the lives of countless others by the sheer power of his example. David Goggins is one of the few that truly walks the walk. His accomplishments and the great adversity he has had to overcome forces us to question the true limits of our potential."Each year, the Foundation donates in honor of an individual or organization that has been influential in affecting the lives of many through their work. This year's honoree is David Goggins, former Navy Seal, Ultra Marathoner, human performance influencer, and best-selling author.About The Frank L. Stile FoundationThe Frank L. Stile Foundation was created in 2011 by renowned cosmetic plastic surgeon , businessperson, and visionary Frank Stile to serve the needs of children in crisis. The Foundation's goal is to raise awareness and provide needed resources for the purpose of bettering the health, nutrition, safety, and well-being of children. The talent, energy, and passion behind the Foundation's initiatives allow children nationwide to live fuller lives with good nutrition and health.In addition to providing meals for children, the Foundation also supplies funding for medical care and supports supplemental nutrition programs and other non-profits with similar focuses. The non-profit's primary goal is to deliver one million meals annually to children experiencing food insecurity.*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks.

Luciano Guerin

Stile Aesthetics

+1 702-300-6584

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other