Talented Kids Play In LA Attend The Sweetest Treats Party To Raid The Display

Exclusive party for super sweet talented kids, with a positive attitude who love to learn, taste LA's best treats, and play in LA

Participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to help fund our kids work programs and earn the sweetest treats for adults to Play in LA

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact

Staffing agency Recruiting for Good creates meaningful experiences to teach kids sweet skills, success habits, and positive values; preparing them for life.

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers sweet solutions for a better tomorrow by helping companies find talented professionals who seek to land sweet jobs; and funds work program for kids 'The Sweetest Gigs.'It's a Sweet Day in LA . Recruiting for Good launches The Sweetest Party for talented kids who Love to Play in LA; Raid the Display .Sweet monthly party (Raid The Display) is just for 5 super sweet talented kids with a positive attitude, hungry to learn, and taste LA's Best Treats.According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good, "We create personal and meaningful experiences for kids to have fulfilling fun. Kids discover their passion, find purpose (fulfillment in being productive) and Play in LA to Appreciate Today ! "AboutRaid The Display is a monthly party in Santa Monica for talented and sweet 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders. Recruiting for Good sponsors the party and treats. Kids get to choose their favorite treat from display, and review it; when they do a great job...kids earn gift cards...and invites for next party. Kids come from families who live on The Westside. Our parties are invite only. To learn about our meaningful party visitThe Foodie Games; are L.A.'s Sweetest especially curated culinary and dining experiences for discerning foodies...Who Love to Do Good and Party for Good.Participate In Recruiting for Good's Sweet Referral Program; we share proceeds to fund The Sweetest Work Programs for Talented Kids (The Sweetest Gigs/The Sweetest Party 'Raid The Display') and Reward 'The Foodie Games' 12 Months of Fun to Share with Favorite Plus One.Discover and experience LA's Best; cooking classes, menu tasting experiences (at Michelin Star Restaurants), pop-up restaurants, prix fix menus, and party at LA's Sweetest Wine and Food Event to learn more visitJoin Us to Celebrate LA's Sweetest and Most Talented Chefs!Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit:Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn to appreciate themselves and life. Experience fulfillment, gain self-confidence, learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Kids do reviews of sweets and earn sweet Beauty, Foodie, and Shopping Gift Cards...because, NO ONE should work for FREE...but some of us are lucky enough to work for GOOD! To learn more visit

LooksandBooks talented girl has been working on The Sweetest Gigs for last three years and completed the sweetest review of STK Steak...Her favorite Treat!