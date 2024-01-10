OMNI HOTELS & RESORTS APPOINTS JEFF DOANE TO NEWLY CREATED CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ROLE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Fairmont

Veteran to oversee Omni's Commercial Growth Strategy

to Further Enhance the Brand's Market Position

Omni Hotels & Resorts

is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Doane as its new Chief Commercial Officer. With over 20 years of hospitality experience, Doane brings a wealth of expertise from his previous senior executive roles with Fairmont Raffles Hotels International and most recently as Chief Commercial Officer at Accor North America.

Doane will report directly to President Kurt Alexander and oversee the development and execution of Omni's integrated commercial strategy across Omni's current portfolio of hotels and resorts in the United States and Canada. He will oversee all disciplines within marketing including brand and tactical marketing, public relations, partnerships, social media and digital platforms (omnihotels). He will also be responsible for oversight of Omni's global and hotel sales organizations, revenue management, the Select Guest Loyalty program as well as distribution and customer service.

Doane is particularly significant as Omni has invested over $2 billion into its portfolio over the last five years and has committed $1.5 billion in portfolio enhancements over the next five years .

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to the Omni family. His experience leading high performing teams at successful brands, like Fairmont, will be a key asset to our organization as we continue to elevate our brand position and differentiate Omni Hotels & Resorts in the marketplace," said Kurt Alexander. "Being able to add a leader like Jeff in concert with the recent addition of our new COO, Vince Parrotta, also underscores Omni's commitment to hiring best-in-class talent."

Fairmont Raffles Hotels International and Accor, Doane consistently surpassed top-line revenue goals, elevated loyalty membership, and captured greater market share year after year.

Doane actively contributes to the industry by serving on the HSMAI CMO and Foundation Boards as well as the US Travel CEO Board and the Plug & Play Hospitality Vertical Advisory Board. Doane holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

About Omni Hotels & Resorts:

Omni Hotels & Resorts creates genuine, authentic guest experiences at over 50 distinct hotels and resorts in the most popular leisure and business destinations across the United States, as well as in Canada. With 28 iconic golf courses, including multiple short courses, 25 award-winning spas featured in dynamic locales nationwide, every Omni proudly opens its doors to share the true spirit of its destination. Reflected through local color, personalized service, unique wellness options, signature restaurants and creative culinary offerings, Omni leaves a lasting impression with every guest and a heightened level of recognition and rewards delivered through its Select Guest® loyalty program. Omni is committed to reducing hunger and is on a mission through its Say Goodnight to Hunger initiative, to provide millions of meals each year for food banks to feed children, families, and seniors in communities in which it operates. Through its partnership with Shared Hope International, Omni is dedicated to the education and training of its associates to help combat human trafficking. Omni Hotels & Resorts is the official hotel of the PGA TOUR® and PGA of America. For information or to book accommodations, visit omnihotels or call 1-800-The-Omni

