Ok2charge And ABB E-Mobility Elevate EV Charging Experience For Real Estate Managers And Owners Through Integration

OK2Charge and ABB E-Mobility complete integration to Elevate EV Charging for Real Estate Managers and Owners with seamless configuration and no app to download

- Eric R Broughton, CEO of OK2ChargeCHICAGO, IL, USA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OK2Charge , a pioneer in intelligent EV charging software, is delighted to unveil a transformative integration with ABB E-Mobility 's cutting-edge hardware. This strategic collaboration is set to redefine EV charging infrastructure for Real Estate Managers and Owners, offering tailored solutions that seamlessly blend OK2Charge's software expertise with ABB E-Mobility's industry-leading hardware.Best of all, the installer can simply choose OK2Charge right in the ABB Terra charger configuration menu to connect.Key Highlights:1. Customized Solutions for Real Estate: OK2Charge recognizes the unique requirements of Real Estate Managers and Owners and has successfully integrated its software with ABB E-Mobility's hardware. This integration provides a bespoke solution tailored to the EV charging needs of real estate properties.2. Effortless Infrastructure Management: OK2Charge's software introduces unparalleled ease to the management of EV charging infrastructure in real estate. Real Estate Managers and Owners can now efficiently deploy and manage charging networks, adding significant value to their properties.3. User-Centric Design w/no App Download: The integration prioritizes a user-friendly experience for EV drivers that does not require yet another app to download. OK2Charge's software simplifies complexities, offering versatile payment options and making EV charging accessible to residents, tenants, and guests.4. Scalability Aligned with Property Growth: OK2Charge and ABB E-Mobility understand the dynamic nature of real estate portfolios. The integrated solution is designed for scalability, accommodating the growth of EV charging infrastructure alongside the expansion of real estate properties.Eric Broughton, CEO of OK2Charge, expressed the strategic significance of the collaboration: "Our integration with ABB E-Mobility marks a pivotal moment for Real Estate Managers and Owners seeking to enhance their properties with advanced EV charging solutions. By combining OK2Charge's software prowess with ABB E-Mobility's hardware excellence, we empower real estate portfolios with a future-ready, user-centric charging experience."About OK2Charge:OK2Charge is a leading provider of EV charging software, specializing in creating intelligent and user-friendly solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure. With a focus on real estate integration, OK2Charge's software enhances the efficiency and accessibility of EV charging networks.About ABB E-MobilityABB E-mobility is enabling zero-emission mobility as a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. We are a partner of choice for the world's biggest EV OEMs and nationwide EV charging network operators, offering the widest portfolio of EV charging solutions from smart chargers for the home to high-power chargers for the highway stations of the future, solutions for the electrification of fleets and charging for electric buses and trucks. With ~1,500 employees around the world, ABB E-mobility has sold more than one million EV chargers across more than 85 markets, including over 50,000 DC fast chargers. abb**For media inquiries or further information, please contact:**OK2Charge Media Contact: ...*Note: Information in this press release is accurate as of the date of publication and is subject to change without notice.*

