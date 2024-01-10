Endo Direct Secures Exclusive License To Patented Antimicrobial Additive

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Antimicrobial Additive Has Broad Application In Healthcare

MONROE, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Endo Direct Secures Exclusive License for Groundbreaking Patented Antimicrobial AdditiveEndo Direct, a leading supplier of endodontic consumables, proudly announces the acquisition of an exclusive license for a revolutionary antimicrobial additive with multiple patents and patents pending. This groundbreaking technology shows tremendous promise in revolutionizing numerous products used during root canal therapy and restorative dentistry.This exclusive license granted by Claw Biotech Holdings empowers Endo Direct to develop and integrate this game-changing antimicrobial additive into a diverse range of products. The technology's versatility allows for seamless integration into various materials, promising enduring antimicrobial properties without compromising safety or functionality."Endo Direct is thrilled to secure the exclusive rights to this remarkable technology for the specialty of endodontics ," said John Ferone, the company's CEO. "This innovative technology aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that prioritize safety, efficacy, and performance.”Endo Direct anticipates rapid integration of this technology into its existing bioceramic portfolio later this year. Collaboration opportunities with industry partners are also in the pipeline to maximize the additive's reach and impact across global markets.

