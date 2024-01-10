Fortuna Joins Forces With The Mo You Know To Support Veterans In Fayetteville, NC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Geron SheltonFAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES., January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fortuna, a leading provider of innovative business solutions, is proud to announce its collaboration with The Mo You Know, a veteran-owned business dedicated to providing high-quality entertainment and support services. This strategic partnership aims to enhance the well-being of veterans in Fayetteville, NC, and its surrounding areas.Fortuna has a long-standing commitment to supporting the veteran and military community. Geron Shelton, the newly appointed Director of Veterans Affairs at Fortuna, brings over two decades of diverse work experience, including a distinguished career in the US Army. Geron's leadership skills and dedication have been evident throughout their career, from serving as a 1SG in the Army to their recent role as a Project Manager at FortunaGeron Shelton's journey also includes a brief yet impactful tenure as a VA Benefits Advisor at CALIBRE Systems, Inc. Geron's dedication to continuous learning and professional development is highlighted by their Bachelor of Science degree in Religion/Religious Studies from Liberty University, earned between 2012 and 2014. Geron has further enhanced their skills with certifications such as "Learning Asana," "Project Management Foundations (2019)," "Salesforce Essential Training," and "Mental Health First Aid USA."Fortuna recognizes the importance of holistic support for veterans beyond the workplace. In line with this commitment, Fortuna has partnered with The Mo You Know, a veteran-owned business founded with a mission to provide high-quality entertainment and support services. This collaboration aims to bring joy, camaraderie, and valuable resources to veterans in Fayetteville, NC, and the surrounding areas of responsibility.The Mo You Know, founded by veterans for veterans, aligns with Fortuna's dedication to the veteran and military community. Together, Fortuna and The Mo You Know will organize and host events that not only entertain but also foster a sense of community and support. These events will include a variety of activities designed to cater to the diverse interests of the veteran population, ensuring that there is something for everyone.Geron Shelton, now the Director of Veterans Affairs at Fortuna, expressed enthusiasm about this partnership: "I am honored to be a part of Fortuna and excited about the collaboration with The Mo You Know. Together, we aim to create meaningful experiences for veterans in our community. Our commitment is not just professional; it's personal, and we look forward to making a positive impact on the lives of our fellow veterans."For more information about Fortuna and The Mo You Know, please visit gofortuna and shadonnamcphaulAbout Fortuna: Fortuna is a leading provider of innovative business solutions, committed to excellence in service delivery and customer satisfaction. With a focus on creating lasting partnerships, Fortuna serves a diverse range of clients across various industries.

