Gauzy Showcases New Smart Glass Technologies And ADAS & CMS Platforms At CES 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sun Visor, developed in collaboration with leading automotive Tier 1, BOS.

Sun roof, developed in collaboration with leading automotive Tier 1, BOS.

Gauzy's cutting-edge innovations seamlessly integrate into our daily lives, including LG Display Transparent OLEDS & FAA-Compliant Dimmable Aircraft Windows, a

- Eyal Peso, Gauzy Co-Founder & CeoPLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gauzy Ltd., a fully integrated light and vision control company, today unveils cutting-edge smart glass technologies and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (“ADAS") and camera monitor systems (“CMS”) at CES 2024, which demonstrate the convergence of innovation and excellence. Gauzy welcomes conference attendees to explore firsthand how Gauzy designs for the advancements in smart glass technologies, ADAS and CMS to be seamlessly integrated into everyday life.Key Highlights at CES 2024:Gauzy displays a curated selection of its products that are shaping vision and light control technologies across various industries, including passenger and commercial vehicles, trains, aircraft, and modern built spaces.Visit Gauzy in person at the West Hall Booth #6611 to experience:1. LG Display Transparent OLED: Witness the synergy and continued development of Gauzy and LG Display's collaboration with the new Transparent OLED display that shows the innovative advancements of this exciting technology propelling the digital display industry. This display is designed to seamlessly blend with surroundings, delivering bright and vivid visual content for informational displays, messaging, and entertainment while maintaining high contrast in shifting light conditions with Gauzy SPD.2. Leading ADAS and CMS Products: Gauzy presents its state-of-the-art Smart-Vision CMS and collision avoidance systems for buses, trucks, and commercial vehicles. Significantly reducing accidents through a combination of front and lateral blind spot mitigation and AI-powered objection detection and tracking with intelligent notifications, these systems meet multiple regulatory standards across various jurisdictions. Available for new vehicles with OEMs or for retrofitting to existing fleets, Smart-Vision is currently the choice of CMS for multiple municipalities, including London, Brisbane, and Lyon. Gauzy's Smart-Vision product is also showcased by Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) as an application for its CVFlow® chip, which supports the systems image analysis capabilities, high performance, and future focused features already available today.3. Transformative Shading Solutions: Discover Gauzy's shading solutions for car side-doors, sunroofs, and sun visors, which were developed in collaboration with leading automotive Tier 1, BOS. These applications for Gauzy's smart glass technologies extend visibility for drivers and passengers while preserving visual comfort and high aesthetic design with unparalleled operability.4. Innovative "Cool Mirror" 3D Curved Automotive Glazing: Experience the patented“Cool Mirror" technology by D&K Autoglas, introducing a new dimension to automotive glazing. The 3D curved design not only enhances aesthetics but also contributes to improved functionality.5. FAA-Compliant Dimmable Aircraft Windows: Explore Gauzy's cutting-edge dimmable aircraft windows, including the breakthrough product of a combination of two distinct smart glass technologies that was selected by a leading airline for an aircraft with an industry leading original equipment manufacturer (“OEM”). Redefining the in-flight experience, these windows offer novel control over lighting and shading for an enhanced passenger experience.6. Smart Glass Technologies for Sustainability: Explore smart glass technologies that support reduced fuel and energy consumption across industries. Gauzy's surfaces are designed to contribute to a more sustainable future, aligning with the global push towards environmentally conscious practices.Gauzy returns to CES 2024 for the seventh consecutive year, displaying collaborations with leading brands across the tech space including LG Display, Ambarella, BOS, and Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR), a publicly traded technology company and the original developer of the patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology that Gauzy has licensed, further developed and currently manufactures.Co-founder and CEO of Gauzy, Eyal Peso, said that participation in CES 2024 underscores Gauzy's ongoing commitment to advancing smart glass and ADAS technologies.“Our presence at this influential event reflects our dedication to providing and enabling innovative solutions that seamlessly integrate into our everyday lives - threading into how we live, work, commute and interact with our surroundings. Through collaboration and a focus on excellence, we are reshaping the landscape of light and vision control, contributing to safer, sustainable, and more efficient user experiences globally."Book a Meeting or Visit Us at CES 2024:To delve deeper into our innovations and explore potential collaborations, book a meeting with our team today. Alternatively, visit us at the West Hall Booth #6611 for an immersive experience.We look forward to seeing you at the show!About Gauzy Ltd.Gauzy Ltd. is a fully integrated light and vision control company, focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of vision and light control technologies that are developed to support safe, sustainable, comfortable, and agile user experiences across various industries. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company has additional subsidiaries and entities based in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore, and Dubai. Gauzy serves leading brands in over 30 countries through direct fulfillment and a certified and trained distribution channel. For more news and information about Gauzy, please visit and our social media pages: Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.For further inquiries and interview requests, please contact:Brittany Kleiman SwisaEVP of MarketingGauzy Ltd.+1-650-456-1506...Website:Social Media:[Facebook]( ),[LinkedIn]( ),[Instagram]( ),[YouTube](@gauzyltd )

Brittany Kleiman

Gauzy LTD

+1 407-405-4873

email us here