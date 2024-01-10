Big Blue Marble Academy Launches Annual Blankets Of Love Program To Spread Comfort And Warmth To Children In Need

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Spreading Warmth and Kindness: Big Blue Marble Academy Embarks on Another Year of Their Blankets of Love Tradition

ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Blue Marble Academy, a leader in early childhood education, is proud to announce the launch of its annual "Blankets of Love" program. This initiative embodies the spirit of generosity and compassion as children from Big Blue Marble Academy create new, no-sew blankets to provide love, a sense of security, warmth, and comfort to children who are seriously ill, traumatized, or otherwise in need.

Each January, little learners at Big Blue Marble Academy enthusiastically participate in crafting these heartwarming blankets, which are then distributed to various locations, including an orphanage in Ukraine, as well as shelters and children's hospitals in local communities. This initiative is one of Big Blue Marble Academy's hands-on service learning Heart Projects, which teaches children the importance of mindfulness, character, and giving back to communities around the world and right down the street.



Jeff Wahl, CEO of Big Blue Marble Academy, expressed his excitement about the Blankets of Love program, saying, "At Big Blue Marble Academy, we believe in instilling values of kindness and empathy in our young learners. The Blankets of Love program is a wonderful opportunity for our children to actively contribute to the well-being of others, spreading warmth and compassion. Last year, more than 270 Blankets of Love were made and shared, and we are eager to see the positive impact that this year's initiative will bring."

The Blankets of Love program not only provides a tangible source of comfort to recipients but also serves as a powerful lesson for the children involved, teaching them the importance of empathy and giving back to the community.

For more information about Big Blue Marble Academy, please visit

bbmacademy .

About Big Blue Marble Academy:

Big Blue Marble Academy operates 67 schools serving more than 10,000 students, providing early care, preschool, after-school care, and summer camp for children ages 6 weeks to twelve years. BBMA nurtures little minds through a robust preschool curriculum that ensures children are cognitively, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Its emphasis on global awareness and character development teaches children invaluable lessons, growing big hearts that are ready and eager to take on the world.

SOURCE Big Blue Marble Academy