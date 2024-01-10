(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership signifies a significant advancement in sustainable fleet management, offering businesses a comprehensive, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly solution for integrating EVs into their fleets.

Boston, MA, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoveEV , an AI-powered EV transition platform that helps organizations convert fleet and employee-owned gas vehicles to electric and reimburse for charging at home, has announced its new partnership with Geotab Inc. (“Geotab”), a global leader in IoT and connected transportation. This collaboration integrates MoveEV's flagship product, ReimburseEVTM, into the Geotab Marketplace , marking a significant step in advancing sustainable fleet management.

MoveEV's integration with Geotab's robust platform enables fleets with diverse electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids to utilize a unified solution for home charging reimbursements. Through this integration, MoveEV can access precise charging data directly from fleet vehicles, regardless of the type of home chargers used, including trickle chargers. By combining this data with accurate home utility information, ReimburseEVTM creates detailed receipts for each charging event, simplifying the reimbursement process. By facilitating efficient home charging, companies can leverage off-peak rates, minimize their on-site charging infrastructure, and accelerate the adoption of EVs in their fleets. This approach not only saves costs but also significantly reduces the environmental footprint of corporate transportation.

“We are incredibly excited about our partnership with Geotab,” said David Lewis, CEO of MoveEV. “Our software is designed for simplicity and user-friendliness, and Geotab's best-in-class telematics solution complements this perfectly. This collaboration enhances our service, making it an effortless add-on for businesses and government organizations transitioning to greener fleets.”

“Through Geotab's Sustainability Alliance Program, our goal is to partner with organizations to create a more sustainable future for transportation,' said Eric Mallia, Vice President, Sustainability Soultions at Geotab.“This partnership with MoveEV to bring ReimburseEV to the Geotab Marketplace aligns with this goal by offering practical and efficient solutions to our customers and promoting best practices in EV fleet management.”

The Geotab Sustainability Alliance of over 25 solution and service providers is dedicated to creating cutting-edge solutions to help fleets operate efficiently and reduce their carbon footprint. Alliance partner solutions seamlessly integrate with Geotab to accelerate the efficiency gains and decarbonization efforts of fleets.

ReimburseEVTM, a cutting-edge enterprise software solution, simplifies and streamlines the process of reimbursing employees for the electricity costs incurred while charging electric fleet vehicles at home. This innovative platform provides IRS-compliant receipts and effortless employee payments, and the assurance of accurate and transparent accounting, all without the need for additional hardware.

About MoveEV

MoveEV ® is an AI-powered EV transition company that helps organizations convert fleet and employee-owned gas vehicles to electric and reimburse for charging at home. The MoveEV ® platform includes three flagship products. ReimburseEVTM is enterprise software that accurately reimburses employees for the real costs of charging fleet vehicles at home with IRS-compliant receipts and no additional hardware needed. CommuteEVTM is an innovative green commuter benefits solution that encourages EV adoption and reduces the need for on-site charger installations. MoveEV also offers strategic advisory services to help optimize the transition of fleet and employee-owned vehicles to electric with AdviseEVTM.

