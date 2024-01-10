IAF Man Dies In Honeybee Attack In Bihar's Muzaffarpur

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 10 (IANS) An IAF personnel, who had come to his home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on leave, died in an attack by honeybees, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Master Warrant Officer Ranjit Kumar, who was posted in Chandigarh.

He was playing with his grandson outside their house in Dronpur village, under Ahiyapur police station, when a swarm of bees attacked them on Tuesday evening.

While he managed to save his grandson and brought him inside the house, but he was badly stung himself and fell to the ground and became unconscious. After honeybees flew off, the family members rescued him and took him to the Sri Krishna Medical College and hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The incident created shock in the village and residents are now hesitating to step out from their houses.

SKMCH police outpost in charge Aditya Kumar said that the body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

