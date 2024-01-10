Valeo's Vsevolod Vovkushevsky Named Motortrend Software Defined Vehicle Innovator Awards Winner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Valeo's Vsevolod Vovkushevsky wins 2024 MotorTrend Software Defined Vehicle Award in the Leader category

TROY, Mich., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vsevolod Vovkushevsky, Software Products and Services Director for

Valeo, was named a winner at MotorTrend's 2024 Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) Innovator Awards in the Leader category. The award recognizes outstanding individuals leading teams that are transforming the automotive industry through software.

"This is a tremendous honor, and I thank MotorTrend for the recognition," said Vsevolod Vovkushevsky. "I am fortunate to work on innovations that are transforming mobility, and I am very happy to be part of

Valeo, a company truly committed to creating amazing new automotive technology."

In his current role, Vsevolod Vovkushevsky champions Valeo anSWer, the company's on-demand software products and services offering that helps cars become more electric and more intelligent. Out of the 8,000 software and systems engineers working at Valeo, he directly leads a team of more than 1,000 focusing on bringing innovative software solutions for ADAS to the automotive marketplace. This includes a complete modern software architecture for ADAS systems that makes Valeo solutions future-proof, enabling launches of highly innovative technologies for several customers.

Throughout his 18 years with Valeo, Vovkushevsky has driven the company toward the creation of a dedicated software business, including a business framework for software as a product (SaaP) and platform as a service (PaaS), and making them major elements of the company's corporate strategy. Now he and his team are focused on scaling SaaP and PaaS to further grow Valeo's leadership in the ADAS space.

About

Valeo

As a technology company and partner to all automakers and new mobility players, Valeo is innovating to make mobility cleaner, safer and smarter. Valeo enjoys technological and industrial leadership in electrification, driving assistance systems, reinvention of the interior experience and lighting everywhere. These four areas, vital to the transformation of mobility, are the Group's growth drivers.

Valeo in figures: 20 billion euros in sales in 2022 | 109,900 employees at December 31, 2022 | 29 countries, 183 plants, 21 research centers, 44 development centers, 18 distribution platforms.

Valeo is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

