Captain D's Signs First Franchise Agreement In Canada To Develop Five Toronto-Area Locations

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain D's , the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the signing of its first-ever franchise development agreement in Canada. Ontario-based entrepreneurs Ali Saeed and Mudassir Choudri will bring five Captain D's restaurants to the Greater Toronto Metropolitan Area over the next several years. The brand, which has its roots in the Southeastern United States, has been expanding rapidly with multiple franchise development agreements throughout 2023 as far West as Utah and into the Northern states of New York and New Jersey. Captain D's also has aggressive plans for growth throughout Canada.

"As Captain D's continues to answer consumer and franchise demand in new territories, we have been looking for the right opportunity to bring our high-quality seafood to the Canadian market. Ali and Mudassir are ideal franchise owners to help us introduce this distinct brand within the Ontario province," said Brad Reed, chief development officer of Captain D's. "We look forward to expanding our footprint with them and throughout the country, knowing that our flexible prototypes and expertise in converting existing properties resonate with entrepreneurs looking to add a proven quick-service concept to their portfolio."

Saeed and Choudri are both experienced businessmen who own and operate groups of Shell gas stations in Ontario, earning multiple top retailing awards from the company. They experienced Captain D's during their many travels and have thought for a long time that the brand would do very well in Canada.

"Mudassir and I have been building businesses in Ontario for many years and know what it takes to succeed in this market," said Ali Saeed. "We admire Captain D's forward-thinking real estate strategy and seafood niche in the fast casual space. The brand's quality food at an affordable price point will do very well throughout Toronto."

Captain D's market-smart real estate prototypes are attracting both new and existing multi-unit and multi-concept franchisees with features such as highly efficient double drive-thrus, smaller footprints and cost-effective conversion opportunities. In addition to the Canada agreement, recent development deals with new franchisees include a single-unit agreement in New Jersey and multi-unit agreements in New York and Georgia.

With more than 530 restaurants in 23 states, Captain D's is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join in the brand's rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit or call 800-314-4819.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D's has more than 530 restaurants in 23 states. Captain D's is the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D's has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for over 50 years. Captain D's serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company's signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia and Salmon, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D's favorite. For more information, please visit .

