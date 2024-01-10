Mikeworldwide Public Relations Agency Relocates Main New Jersey Office To Hasbrouck Heights

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Largest PR and Public Affairs Firm in NJ Embraces Combined Remote and In-Office Culture

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide , a leading independent public relations agency, has relocated its main New Jersey office to Hasbrouck Heights, reaffirming the global firm's commitment to the Garden State, where it was founded as MWW in 1986. The move from its previous home of 30 years, the Metropolitan Center overlooking MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, accommodates the new workforce environment while maintaining facilities to enhance client service.

MWW is the largest, fully integrated public relations and public affairs agency in New Jersey with offices in the heart of Bergen County and Trenton. After an exhaustive, months-long, statewide search, the agency chose to keep its main office in the Meadowlands because of the region's proximity to New Jersey's economic and population centers as well as its transportation network, making MWW accessible to all points north, south, east and west.

The new office is located at 500 Route 17 South in Hasbrouck Heights near Route 46 and I-80.

"While we continue to grow as a firm and extend our national and global reach, we will never forget our roots nor waver in our commitment to New Jersey, where I founded this company more than 35 years ago," said Michael Kempner, founder and CEO of MikeWorldWide. "Our new office keeps MWW at the center of the action in New Jersey and the greater Metropolitan Area, allowing us to further enhance our client services and attract new talent."

Hasbrouck Heights location allows MWW to maintain its high-level of client service while providing employees with added flexibility and opportunities for collaboration. It also reflects the reality of an evolving workforce environment that values work-life balance and connecting people more and more through technology rather than shared office space.

"New Jersey is home to many of our team members as well as clients and some of the largest, most successful brands in the world. We are here to serve them," said William

P. Murray, MWW executive vice president and national director of public affairs. "As is true with many organizations, we have learned since the pandemic to adapt and work differently to get the job done. Embracing remote and hybrid work has led to increased production and employee satisfaction, and many of our clients have opted for virtual rather than in-person meetings to stay connected. Our new Hasbrouck Heights location gives us what we need to support our employees and deliver for our clients."



Hasbrouck Heights and Trenton, MikeWorldWide has locations in New York, London, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and Denver.

MikeWorldWide is a leading independent, integrated public relations agency serving global clients across the US & Europe. It employs more than 225 communications experts that live at the intersection of consumer brand marketing, technology and corporate reputation. The award-winning firm applies its expertise and culture of caring through research, strategy, creativity, empathy, and insight for clients to maximize the potential of every marketing channel. It delivers breakthrough communications for the global enterprises, corporate leaders and innovative brands who are driving the creative economy. Open positions at MWW can be found here . To learn more about MikeWorldWide, visit mww.

