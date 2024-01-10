The Ultimate US Guide To Managing Medical Leaves And Accommodations Workshop (Oakland, California, United States - April 4-5, 2024)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In the Trenches: The Ultimate Guide to Managing Medical Leaves and Accommodations in CA Workshop" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The Ultimate Guide: An advanced training in Medical Leave and Accommodation Management and how you can incorporate your organization's policies, procedures, union contracts, culture and risk tolerance into your own Integrated System.

This will include FMLA/CFRA, ADA/FEHA, PDL/Pregnancy Disability, the new Pregnancy Workers' Fairness Act (PWFA), and Workers' Compensation. As a bonus, you will also learn proven strategies to deal with related performance management, harassment, discrimination and retaliation complaints and more!

Who Should Attend:



HR Professionals both brand new and people who have been working in HR for years

HR Specialists

HR Admin

HR Managers

Benefit Coordinators

Leave and Accommodation Specialist/Management Vocational rehabilitation Consultants or Evaluators

Key Topics Covered:

TOPIC 1: CFRA, CFRA/FMLA, ADA/FEHA, Pregnancy Disabilities, including the new Pregnancy Workers Fairness Act (PWFA), PDL, Workers' Compensation, and PFL/SDI:

Learn a comprehensive bulletproof system for controlling and managing Medical Leaves and Accommodations in the workplace that has been well-tested over the last 24 year successfully. This topic will focus on the Employee Life Cycle from recruiting to integrated policies to transitioning from CFRA or FMLA to ADA, and even transitioning from Pregnancy Disabilities with PDL/FMLA or PDL to ADA/FEHA, or PWFA and then to CFRA Baby Bonding. As well as the implications of ADA/ FEHA and FMLA or CFRA running concurrently with other medical leaves including Workers' Compensation and your own company policies. This overview will discuss which leaves are paid, which require protection of benefits, which require medical certificates, and which can run concurrently as well as determining eligibility and when you can deny leave and how to cure medical certificates.

TOPIC 2: Best Practices for implementing and managing FMLA and CFRA regulations. Coordinating FMLA with Workers' Compensation and your own Company's Policies, Benefits, and Union Contracts:

This topic is an in-depth focus of understanding implementation strategies and compliance requirements from real life HR Industry Standards and Best Practices. How do we really do this on the ground in HR? Learn how to control and manage Medical Absences under FMLA. Discuss when and how CFRA regulations will run concurrently with FMLA and how your company's policy should handle those situations. How to train staff on effectively managing new regulations and other leave of absences to help in the prevention of a lawsuit. Cure Medical Certificates for employees who are exceeding the leave eligibility designation, obtain second opinions, manage employees who are potentially committing fraud, and how to recognize when employees are not meeting performance standards prior to leave or upon return from leave. We will discuss the red flags and land mines to avoid! We will also focus on the challenges with Intermittent Leaves, and Integrated leave policy development.

TOPIC 3: Best Practices for implementing and managing ADA and Coordinating CFRA OR FMLA with Workers' Compensation and your own Company's Policies, Benefits, and Union Contracts:

Learn a comprehensive, well-tested methodology for controlling and managing ADA Medical Absences and accommodations, even when they run concurrently with Workers' Compensation, CFRA, or FMLA. Understand how to conduct Good Faith Interactive Meetings and Undue Hardship Analysis/Research, including how to develop and conduct the Essential Functions Job Assessment - how, when, and what to document, and how to inform the employee of the ongoing process. Get access to little known FREE resources for developing Essential Function Job descriptions and accommodation ideas and services. Learn how to identify potential fraud and abuse and what you can do to stop it.

TOPIC 4: Strategies for Implementing your Performance Management System under the ADA, CFRA OR FMLA, Pregnancy Disabilities and Workers' Compensation and how to respond to Harassment, Discrimination and Retaliation complaints from protected employees:

Counseling Forms, Warnings and How and When to Implement and/or Terminate even when someone is on CFRA or FMLA or protected under ADA. Learn effective complaint strategies, tips, best practices and HR Standards of care on how to impose your companies' performance management system for employees who have accommodations or protected leave and are not meeting the expectations of the job or are unable to meet the performance standards with their accommodations. Understand how to manage complaints and conduct investigations when employee on protected ADA, CFRA or FMLA or PDL or other protective leave complains of harassment, discrimination, and retaliation.

TOPIC 5: Controlling Medical Absences and Accommodations in the Workplace:

Overview of the Integrated Leave Management Solution System for Managing and Controlling Medical Absences and Accommodations in the Workplace using HR Industry Standards and Best Practices to Save Money and Reduce Your Stress.

Speakers:

Beth De Lima, MBA, SPHR-CA, SHRM-SCP

Leave Management Solutions

Beth is a nationally recognized Medical Leaves and Accommodations compliance HR expert. She has been 'in the trenches' helping companies implement these regulations and providing expert testimony for litigation since they were originally enacted almost 30 years ago. Attorneys often contact her to ask for an opinion.

