Cellulose Esters And Ethers Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Cellulose Esters And Ethers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Cellulose Esters And Ethers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company's“Cellulose Esters and Ethers Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the cellulose esters and ethers market size is predicted to reach $9.33 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%.

The growth in the cellulose esters and ethers market is due to the growth of the personal care industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest cellulose esters and ethers market share. Major players in the cellulose esters and ethers market include Borregaard Group., Rayonier Advanced materials, Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Nouryon, Ashland Inc., Daicel Corporation.

Cellulose Esters and Ethers Market Segments

By Product: Cellulose Acetate, Cellulose Nitrate, Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Methyl Cellulose, Ethyl Cellulose, Hydroxyethyl Cellulose, Hydroxypropyl Cellulose

By Process: Kraft Process, Sulphite Process

By End User Industry: Food And Beverages, Oil And Gas, Paper And Board, Paints And Adhesive, Detergents, Other End Users

By Geography: The global cellulose esters and ethers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The cellulose esters and ethers include cellulose ethers which are nothing, but water-soluble polymers obtained from cellulose and cellulose esters. These polymers are very abundantly used for thickening paint in the paint industry and used as thickeners in the food and beverages industry. These polymers have also found application in the pharmaceuticals and cigarette industry recently.

The main types of cellulose esters and ethers are cellulose acetate, cellulose nitrate, carboxymethyl cellulose, methyl cellulose, ethyl cellulose, hydroxyethyl cellulose, hydroxypropyl cellulose. Cellulose acetate, also referred to as synthetic compound, is obtained from the acetylation of the plant substance cellulose. Cellulose acetate is revolved into textile fibers, which is addressed in different names such as acetate rayon, acetate, or triacetate. Cellulose esters and ethers can be processed by various methods such as the kraft process, sulfite process that can be used by food and beverages, oil and gas, paper and board, paints and adhesive, detergents, other industries.

