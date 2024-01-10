SSP To Join MD&M West And Pittcon In February

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Visit SSP at MD&M West (Booth #834) and Meet Us at Pittcon

EMI Gaskets

Chromatography Products

SSP to highlight EMI Shielding and other Advanced Materials at MD&M West (#834) and Laboratory Products at Pittcon.

- Kevin WickertBALLSTON SPA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Specialty Silicone Products (SSP), a leading manufacturer of Advanced Materials and Laboratory Products , will travel to the West Coast for two major tradeshows next month. From February 6-8, SSP will exhibit at MD&M West at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California in Booth #834. Then, from February 24-28, SSP will attend Pittcon at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. There, SSP will host an evening event for customers.“SSP looks forward to attending these industry-leading events,” said Kevin Wickert, SSP's Sales and Marketing Manager.“We've participated in MD&M West and Pittcon before, but our Advanced Materials now include fabricated parts and our Laboratory Products now include PFAS-free septa options.”MD&M West is the West Coast's largest tradeshow for medical technologies and has a special focus on medical devices and equipment. SSP will showcase its broad portfolio of Advanced Materials and spotlight EMI shielding solutions ranging from sheets and rolls to gaskets and O-rings. In addition to Mr. Wickert, the SSP team in Booth #834 will include Adam Stiles, President and Chief Operating Officer; Dominic Testo, Business Development Manager; and Gary Falchi, Business Development Associate.Pittcon is a conference and exhibition for members of the laboratory science industry. SSP makes standard and custom septa from the clean, platinum-cured silicones it manufactures at its ISO 9001:2015 certified facility. The company does not use any of the short-chain PFAS associated with health risks but is preparing for potential PFAS restrictions. In addition to Mr. Wickert and Mr. Stiles, the SSP team at Pittcon will include Sarah Lewis, R&D Manager; and Karen Heidenstrom, Senior Account Manager for Lab Products.To request a meeting or for more information, contact SSP for Advanced Materials or Laboratory Products.About Specialty Silicone Products (SSP)Specialty Silicone Products was founded in 1989 to meet growing demand from niche markets where no commercial silicone solution existed. Today, the company makes EMI/RFI silicones, EMI/RFI conductive O-rings, EMI extrusions, custom-molded EMI gaskets, military and aerospace silicones, FDA and USP Class VI silicones, and laboratory products that include septa liners and caps for chromatography research. The company's Ballston Spa, New York (USA) headquarters is ISO 9001:2015 certified and has a facility footprint of 54,000 square feet. SSP was acquired by Heico Corporation in 2018.

Steve Melito

Thunderbolt Business Services

+1 413-346-7722

email us here

Welcome to Specialty Silicone Products