TCL CSOT Presents A More Advanced, Connected And Healthy Future With Latest Display Technologies At CES 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

TCL CSOT, a renowned industry player developing advanced, innovative display technologies, showcased over 20 major display innovations at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2024), the premier global event for the entire technology ecosystem. With products across the fields of automobile, laptops, tablets, smartphones, TVs, VR and more, TCL CSOT reaffirmed its commitment to empowering a more advanced, connected, and healthy future.

TCL_CSOT_Presents_A_More_Advanced_Connected_and_Healthy_Future_with_Latest_Display_Technologies

TCL_CSOT_Presents_A_More_Advanced_Connected_and_Healthy_Future_with_Latest_Display_Technologies

Continue Reading

"By driving continuous innovation, TCL CSOT has evolved from a manufacturer to a scenario-based display solutions provider," said Jun Zhao, CEO of TCL CSOT.

"We are excited to participate in CES again and present our latest technologies, which have been delivering exceptional visual experience to users across scenarios. Our goal is to bridge the gap between technology and application within the display industry, opening up a 'display universe' of the future."

Among the series of cutting-edge TCL CSOT technologies on exhibit at CES 2024 are the company's latest automotive displays, including the Intelligent Cockpit , which integrates four vehicle display applications to provide users with diverse solutions and elevate the driving experience. The distinct components are:



The

42.7" Pillar to Pillar Display , which holds the record as the largest irregularly shaped pillar to pillar single LTPS LCD display screen with non-splicing exposure. With support for 8K+ resolution and In-Cell touch, and 2K local dimming zones Mini LED, it provides users with an extraordinary driving experience.

The

10.1" Smart Transparent OLED Display , standing out from traditional LCD transparent displays with each pixel emitting independently to achieve an impressive 52% transmittance. This AMOLED transparent display enhances image quality with high color contrast, while its lightweight and thin design adds to its appeal.

The

5.1" AR Head-up Display , TCL CSOT's first AR HUD demo, which boasts an 8.9% transmittance rate and 45% NTSC performance. It can withstand extreme operating and storage temperatures of up to 105°C for 500 and 1,000 hours respectively, demonstrating ultra durability and reliability. The

14" High-Screen Ratio Ultra-Thin Flexible OLED Display , featuring outstanding image quality at up to 4K resolution and with 100% DIC-P3 color gamut. It supports both 60Hz and 120Hz refresh rates, allowing for seamless transition between low and high frequencies while optimizing power consumption.

With interactive functions, visitors can explore the terminal applications featured in the Intelligent Cockpit and catch a glimpse into the potential of these innovative technologies at the CES booth.

Dedicated to advancing display technologies, TCL CSOT showcased other notable innovations at the event for visitors to experience. These include:



The 57" Dual UHD Mini LED 240Hz HVA Curved Gaming Display , the world's first 6.9mm ultra-thin 57" Mini LED gaming display, which features 32:9 ultra-wide screen and R1000 curvature for a fully immersive experience. Additionally, its 8K ultra-high resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms GTG response time, and other features allow players to enjoy the ultimate gaming experience.

The world's first 14" 2 Inkjet Printing Hybrid OLED Display , which marks the first time IJP OLED technology was applied in laptops by TCL CSOT to achieve the technological breakthrough of 240 PPI in mass production. It utilizes a new type of Oxide compensation circuit technology to make IGZO inkjet-printed OLED possible in various consumer products. Its 30-120Hz VRR technology provides adaptive power optimization which extends battery life. Equipped with high PPI inkjet printing technology, it presents exquisite image quality and an unparalleled visual experience with 2 high-resolution. Moreover, its thin and portable design, empowered by Hybrid OLED technology, enhances convenience for mobile users.

The 115-inch

QD-Mini LED TV ,

setting a new standard in picture quality, performance, and functionality with a 115-inch HVA Screen. This TV has elevated the home viewing experience for countless households, illustrating TCL CSOT's technical expertise in the space of ultra large-scale displays. To add, the 115-inch TV addresses the issue of visual fatigue caused by traditional TV screen reflection by utilizing leading low reflection and soft light screen technology. The 14" 2 In-Cell Active Pen Eye Care Tablet Display , which stands as the largest tablet to date in the LCD display industry. It has a 2 ultra-high resolution and supports a 100% DCI-P3 coverage range to create vivid and fine color effects. Thanks to its adaptive 30-120Hz broadband design, it can achieve smooth operation while optimizing power consumption. Additionally, it features low blue light technology, which not only accurately displays the original colors of images but also reduces digital eye strain, minimizing eye damage.

Over the years,

TCL CSOT has been pushing boundaries in terms of picture quality, production size, power consumption control, eye care, and sustainability. Notably, the company's 23 display module was awarded the Recycled Material Verified Certificate by TÜV Rheinland

earlier this month for incorporating 51.5% recycled materials in the product. Under the global TCLGreen initiative, TCL CSOT underwent a total of 657 energy-saving projects in 2022 focused on process energy saving, management energy efficiency and parameter optimization, which led to a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 87,000 tons. Moving forward, TCL CSOT remains committed to investing in innovative technologies, expanding its product portfolio, and collaborating with partners to continue providing users with a holistic and immersive viewing experience.

TCL CSOT invites all visitors, media representatives, and industry professionals

to visit booth #18708 at CES 2024 to learn more about showcased offering and experience the "display universe" of the future.

###

TCL CSOT (TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology), established in 2009, is a company committed to developing new technologies and innovations in the display industry. TCL CSOT focuses on promoting the development of next-generation display technologies such as Mini LED, Micro LED, OLED, and ink-jet printing OLED to embrace the future technology trend. The company business includes large area displays, small medium displays, touch modules, interactive whiteboards, video walls, automotive displays, and gaming monitors. In the future, TCL CSOT will keep devoting itself to technology innovation and providing high-end products for customers and building a vibrant display industry ecosystem.

Photo -

Photo -