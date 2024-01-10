Hemosonics' Quantra® Hemostasis System With Qstat® Cartridge Wins 2024 Business Intelligence Group (BIG) Innovation Award In Healthcare Category

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HemoSonics joins the ranks of previous healthcare category winners, including Blue Shield of California and Accuhealth, in an awards program that recognizes innovative organizations and people

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HemoSonics , LLC, a medical device company focused on acute bleeding management, today announced that its Quantra Hemostasis System with QStat Cartridge has won the prestigious 2024 BIG Innovation Award in the healthcare category. The annual BIG Innovation Awards program recognizes businesses, products, and people bringing new, innovative ideas to life. Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteered their time and expertise to score submissions.

Placing innovation at the center of our mission, helps us best serve the people who matter the most.

"Developing and pioneering new solutions that address the most pressing unmet clinical needs are a driving force for our team at HemoSonics. Innovation is at the core, as it informs everything we do each and every day," said HemoSonics President and CEO Bob Roda. "We believe that placing innovation at the center of our mission helps us best serve the people who matter the most - patients at risk of bleeding who may benefit from guided blood transfusions. We appreciate the judges' recognition of the Quantra Hemostasis System as we continue to make innovation a cornerstone of what we do as we move into the future."

HemoSonics' Quantra Hemostasis System is easy to operate and provides fast, comprehensive whole-blood coagulation analysis at the point of care in less than 15 minutes. Clinicians don't need to wait on test results during a serious life-threatening bleeding event, and as a result, patients receive optimized interventions as quickly as possible and only when needed. The Quantra Hemostasis System consists of the Quantra Hemostasis Analyzer with QPlus® and QStat Cartridges. The Quantra System is FDA-cleared for use in point-of-care settings, such as operating rooms, intensive care units, and in hospital laboratories, and requires minimal resources to maintain, operate, and to interpret.



Innovation is a crucial part of HemoSonics culture. The Quantra System uses innovative SEER sonorheometry (sonic estimation of elasticity via resonance), a proprietary medical-grade ultrasound technology that measures the coagulation properties of a whole blood sample. View a short video about SEER technology here. The Quantra Hemostasis System with QStat Cartridge enables clinicians to deliver patient-centered coagulation therapy that improves care and optimizes blood product usage.

"Humanity relies on innovation to improve our lives and the planet," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer, Business Intelligence Group. "We are so proud to reward the products, people and companies helping to improve the lives of so many people."

About HemoSonics

HemoSonics, LLC is a medical device technology company focused on acute bleeding management, resulting in better patient care and lower overall medical costs. The Quantra Hemostasis Analyzer, HemoSonics' flagship product, is designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs by providing optimized coagulation information. The Quantra System's easy and fast interpretation enables simple, more efficient point-of-care bleeding management. Based in Durham, NC, HemoSonics is part of the Stago Group, a leading in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to exploring thrombosis and hemostasis. Visit HemoSonics to learn more.

About Business Intelligence Group:

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

