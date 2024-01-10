(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Michigan Running Back, Blake Corum, Caps Off Record-Breaking Season with a National Championship Victory

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletic Republic , the premier destination for individualized sport-performance training backed by data and science, is proud to share that brand athlete and Michigan running back, Blake Corum, has won the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship, and recognized as the offensive player of the game. Solidifying a remarkable season for the Michigan Wolverines, Corum racked up 1,362 all-purpose yards and 28 all-purpose touchdowns throughout the 2023-2024 season as well as becoming the all-time career rushing touchdown leader at Michigan with 58. Corum achieved all while leading the Wolverines to a perfect 15-0 record, the #1 National Seed, and the university's first title in 26 years. The Washington, D.C. native capped off his college career with 675 rushing carries for 3,737 rushing yards and 58 rushing touchdowns.

"We came back as a team, we came back as brothers, this is what we came back for, we came back to get a natty, we came back to win for Michigan, and we did it. I am just so blessed and so speechless, I am just trying to take everything in," said Blake Corum during his postgame interview. "I am so blessed to be apart of team 144, I love this team with all my heart I'm going to miss it."

Blake Corum attended high school in Washington, D.C., and trained for years at Athletic Republic Capitol Region in District Heights. AR Capitol Region is owned and operated by Carl Williams, USC quarterback and Heisman winner Caleb Williams' father, and his partners Russ Thomas and Mark McCain. The three, who are 2023 IFA Franchisees of the Year, set out to introduce a concept that would positively impact the athletic development of their children and countless other athletes in the greater Washington D.C. and Baltimore area (DMV).

"We're thrilled for Blake and his family," said Charlie Graves, Chief Executive Officer of Athletic Republic. "It's an incredible honor to see one of our own make it to the National Championship and emerge victorious. Our program is designed to help athletes develop their full capabilities, and seeing the growth and development Blake has experienced throughout the years is extremely rewarding for all of us here at Athletic Republic."

In addition to Corum, athletes such as USC Quarterback and Heisman winner Caleb Williams, Scottish track and field Olympian Nicole Yeargin, and two-time NBA champion Quinn Cook, have all trained with AR Capitol Region. Athletic Republic has trained nearly 2 million athletes in its 33 years of operation, including an NCAA Football National Champion, a Heisman winner, and eight Heisman finalists to improve their speed, power, strength, agility, stamina, and game-day performance.

"Blake has battled back from the lowest of lows for a college athlete in a gruesome knee injury, but his determination to get back on the football field never wavered," continued Graves. "His accomplishments at the University of Michigan are nothing short of incredible and we here at Athletic Republic are so proud to be able to have worked with Blake in high school and be able to prepare him for his college journey. I am extremely proud of everything he has accomplished at Michigan and look forward to seeing the next chapter in his football career."

About Athletic Republic

Athletic Republic is the nation's premier destination for individualized, sport-specific training. With technologically advanced equipment, Athletic Republic tracks and showcases the improvements an athlete experiences through their training regimen. The brand is the nation's leading sports performance franchisor, with over 80 training centers and over two million athletes trained in the program. It is the top-tier place for data-backed training for athletes of all ages and abilities who seek to improve their speed, power, strength, agility, stamina, and game-day performance. For more information, visit .

