Amway Corporation Company Overview Report 2023: Market Analysis And Brand Diversification By Industry And Geography

Amway Corporation (Amway) is an American direct seller that develops and markets a wide range of nutrition products, cosmetics, toiletries, and household goods. Amway markets products under brands such as Nutrilite, Artistry, eSpring, BodyKey, and Amway Home.
Most of the company's sales come from the consumer health industry (53.4%). Amway is present across all regions worldwide with its major business concentrated in Asia, which accounted for 78.7% of value sales in 2022. China was the key market for the company generating sales of 46.2%, followed by the US (12.1%) and Japan (7.3%).
Asia was the leading revenue generating region for Amway in 2022 North America present growth prospects for Amway's consumer health business Amway's business in Asia and North America sees favorable outlook
Company snapshot Company overview Sales by region and Industry Sector forecast overview by region Sales performance outlook News and deals Recruitment trends Key themes Appendix
