New And Improved Authentificationtm Tool Released To Users

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gabriel Attal becomes France's youngest and first openly gay prime minister

Authentification, where truth is just a click away

- Authentification Team

UNION BRIDGE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Truth Quotient LLC ( ), a Maryland-based company and a leading provider of advanced software, is excited to announce significant enhancements to AuthentificationTM based on valuable customer feedback. Users have reported concerns about the validation meter's accuracy in reflecting information from URLs and Google Answers. We've tackled this challenge head-on, and we're pleased to unveil the latest release/update to the AuthentificationTM tool, available to users immediately.

In this update, users can expect a substantial improvement in the accuracy of the validation meter. Additionally, we're introducing enhancements to stories categorized as News or Announcements. Dr. John Hnatio, Chief Science Officer, highlighted the importance of addressing evolving stories' credibility. To meet this need, we've supplemented the tool with 'credibility' and 'bias' scores from a third party for news agencies reporting the story. Users can access this information in the 'News / Announcement' section, providing valuable insights into the validity of the presented information.

Our marketing team has also introduced an innovative approach to explain the AuthentificationTM tool's workings. Short videos featuring cartoon characters demonstrate the tool's usage. We encourage you to view these videos, such as this one: . Additionally, Dr. Hnatio has created a short narrated video on what is considered a simple assertion: .

At Truth Quotient LLC, our dedication lies in empowering a new generation of digital doers with tools to enhance critical thinking. With AuthentificationTM V-2.0, we integrate supercomputing, linguistics, logic rules, and data harvesting to combat misinformation. To explore the new and improved tool, sign up for the free trial buy . "A whole new world of AI is upon us. It's up to us to use it wisely."

John H. Hnatio

Truth Quotient LLC

+1 301-606-9403

...any

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Authentification New and Improved