Rep. Kamlager-Dove, CA State Sen. Bradford To Be Honored At L.A. Sigma-Zeta Founders' Day Ball

Elected officials hailed for their contributions to Californians and representing the ideals of Phi Beta Sigma and Zeta Phi Beta at Blu and White Gala.

- Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (CA-37)LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- U.S. Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove (CA-37) and CA State Senator Steven Bradford (SD-35) will be the guests of honor at the 2024”Blu and White Ball” in recognition of their accomplishments serving California residents. The Founders' Day formal gala takes place on January 14, 2024 at 7:30PM at The Mezz located at 501 S. Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013.The event is hosted by the Blu Collective Experience to celebrate the founding of both Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. (Sigma) and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. (Zeta). The historically African American organizations are the only constitutionally-bound fraternity and sorority nationwide. Bound by a shared history, Sigma was founded on January 9, 1914, and Zeta was founded on January 16, 1920.“I am incredibly honored to accept this recognition during the Blu Collective Experience Gala,” stated Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove.“For me, being a Zeta was always about the Sisterhood. It has meant being part of a community that supports Finer Black women and amplifies their voices, needs, and resilience. Zetas are women of service, and every day in Congress, I am proud to advocate for the principles and movements that have defined Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. for 103 years. From my passion for advancing the arts in Congress to strengthening strategic U.S.-Africa ties and diplomacy, I continue to reflect on how being a Zeta has made a difference in my life. I was proud to introduce a resolution in the House congratulating and commending Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. on their years of service and sisterhood. Most of all, I deeply value how being a Zeta has meant leading with love, something I will continue to do in my work in public service.”Congresswoman Kamlager-Dove will be given the prestigious award largely because of her work serving Californians throughout her public service tenure and in recognition of her upward trajectory as a junior Congressmember. She currently serves on the House Congressional Committee on Foreign Affairs which handles foreign treaties, State Department operations, and global peacekeeping. She also serves as Vice Ranking Member for the House Committee on Natural Resources which oversees public lands, wildlife, and natural resources. She was also on California Governor Newsom's shortlist of considerations to replace U.S. Senator Diane Feinstein (D-CA) who passed away in September 2023.She previously served in the CA State Senate and State Assembly, as well as the Los Angeles Community College District. While in the California State Legislature, Kamlager-Dove got her bill, the CRISES Act, signed into law. This law provides for trained, community-led teams to respond to non-violent 911 calls – instead of police – making communities safer and saving lives. She also worked to establish the California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program to help small business stay afloat, coauthored the Plastic Pollution Reduction Act which would reduce single-use plastic packaging in landfills by 75%, and authored the Affordable Prescription Drug act to procure low-cost medicine for Californians.U.S. Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove represents the 37th Congressional District covering the Los Angeles area that includes Leimert Park, Baldwin Hills, Inglewood, Culver City, and Beverly Hills. Kamlager-Dove was inducted into Zeta as an undergraduate student at the University of Southern California in 1994. She currently serves as the only Zeta in the Congressional Black Caucus.“It is an honor to join the Blu and White family to celebrate our illustrious Founders of Phi Beta Sigma and Zeta Phi Beta,” stated CA State Senator Steven Bradford.“From the beginning, it was our Founders' dream to create an organization that viewed itself as 'a part of” the general community rather than 'apart from' the general community. Through my tenure as a State Senator, I've represented my district as a proud public servant, serving the community. As a 45-year member of Phi Beta Sigma and Former National Director of Bigger & Better Business, I am extremely proud and humbled to be recognized by my Southern California fraternity brothers and Sorors for representing the ideals of Culture For Service, Service For Humanity, Blue Phi For Life!”Steven Bradford began his political career in 1997 as the first African American elected to the Gardena City Council where he served for twelve years. He was subsequently elected for the CA State Assembly where he served until his election to the CA State Senate in 2009.As a California State Senator, he has secured over $140 million in funding for projects benefiting workforce development, affordable housing, and green space in his district. He has authored and led the passage of numerous legislative bills benefitting the State of California including, the California Cannabis Equity Act, a first-in-the-nation bill that incentivizes diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the cannabis industry including $40 million in funding for cannabis equity programs; over $70 million in funding for infrastructure support in the district; and, over $18 million in workforce development and rehabilitative program funding. He also championed key racial justice legislation including the passage of the“Ebony Alert” which establishes California as the first state to create an alert notification system to address the crisis of missing Black children and young Black women (ages 12 thru 25), legislation authorizing the County of L.A. to return Bruce's Beach back to the descendants of the Bruce family, and numerous public safety and criminal justice reform bills.Senator Bradford is a graduate of California State University, Dominguez Hills where he became a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. through the Lambda Iota chapter in 1979. He currently serves on the board of the Mervyn M. Dymally African American Political and Economic Institute, a non-partisan public policy think tank.Both elected officials will receive awards in recognition of their contributions to California residents and representing the ideals of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.About the Blu Collective Experience

