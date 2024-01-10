Johnnie Max® Selected As Top Ed Tech Product By Pitchfest 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Future of Education Technology® Conference Pitchfest 2024 has selected Johnnie Max® as a finalist in the Early Childhood Learning category.

- Jamie West, CEO & FounderRALEIGH, NC, US, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Future of Education Technology® Conference Pitchfest has selected Johnnie Max®, a new online early literacy and oral language development program for PK, TK, K teachers and learners, as a finalist in the Pitchfest 2024 Early Childhood Learning category. FETC Pitchfest showcases innovative new education technology to a panel of district administrators, teachers, parents, investors, and industry experts. Johnnie Max® is one of five finalists.Pitchfest's Early Childhood Learning category recognizes innovative technology that serves children in the preschool years and is designed to improve learning, future academic performance, and social-emotional learning.Johnnie Max® is built around interactive, nonfiction eBooks and informational videos that feature content-rich photography to foster a sense of wonder and meaning as children interact with images and text that put the world in their hands. Johnnie Max® delivers this highly flexible and interactive digital content on a platform that provides equity of access and instructional support to teachers, early learners, and their families. Content is in English and Spanish, and families are supported with home guides and program resources.This new program is the inaugural product of John Jones Media and is already making waves in the early childhood education market. The program develops oral language and vocabulary acquisition-the underpinnings of reading readiness-while expanding children's worldview and preparing them for a lifetime of academic and digital learning.FETC Pitchfest will take place at Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL on Jan. 23 - 26, 2024. FETC Pitchfest is an opportunity for edtech startups seeking market exposure and validation, investment, customers, and strategic partnerships to showcase their innovative products and services.About John Jones MediaFounded by educators and educational product developers, John Jones Media is an EdTech company that launched its first product in January 2022. Johnnie Max® is a new online literacy program for PreK–K that builds foundational literacy and oral language for young children. All components are in English and Spanish.

