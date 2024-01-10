Ahara® Elevates Food-Is-Medicine Industry Bringing On Nutrition Leader As COO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Food-is-Medicine organization, Ahara®, brings on Krista Yoder as COO.

The emerging Food-is-Medicine movement gains a national food and nutrition expert with Ahara's® new COO.

- Krista Yoder, MPH, RDN, PMP, PBA, FANDLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ahara ® is thrilled to announce the addition of Krista Yoder, MPH, RDN, PMP, PBA, FAND, as Chief Operating Officer for the food-is-medicine organization. The addition of Yoder speaks volumes to the standard of excellence at which Ahara® operates in the food-is-medicine (FIM) space and commitment to elevating and standardizing the movement.According to Yoder,“We know food and nutrition is highly effective to prevent, manage, and treat chronic disease. But only when the approach is evidence-based. This is an exciting time in the FIM movement and it is critical that recent accelerations in this work remain aligned with the science.”Yoder comes to Ahara® with an extensive expertise in the food and nutrition field. She is a licensed and credentialed Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and Fellow of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics where she serves on the board of directors while also holding certifications as a business analyst and project manager. For over 15 years, Yoder has served in leadership roles at the intersection of nutrition and business including as the Chief Wellbeing Services Officer for Ramp Health, CEO of Corporate Wellness Nutrition, and Executive Director of Family Food. Her scientific work is published throughout the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, Journal of Experimental Biology, Journal of Nutrition Research and Practice, Contemporary Pediatrics, WebMD, and the Huffington Post.Yoder's unwavering commitment to health equity aligns directly with Ahara's mission to make health more equitable by accelerating access to culturally-relevant food and nutrition in dignified ways. As COO, Yoder will support and scale Ahara's innovative services of home-delivered nourishing food paired with Registered Dietitian led nutrition education that reflects the communities served.Learn More:

Krista Yoder

Ahara®, Inc.

+1 866-552-4272

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram