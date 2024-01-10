Readers' Favorite Announces The Review Of The Non-Fiction - Autobiography Book Hunting By Kevin Aelred Dettler

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies."Reviewed By Grace Ruhara for Readers' FavoriteHunting : You've Got to Be Kidding! by Kevin Aelred Dettler is an emotional and captivating look as the author takes us through his journey to achieving "The North American 29 Award" for collecting and registering 29 species. This award makes him one of just 120 hunters worldwide to achieve this feat. The author's journey will not only teach readers the importance of persistence, a positive attitude, and patience that is required by hunters. It will also inspire non-hunters to apply these virtues daily to achieve their goals. Dettler's journey was not easy, requiring hard work and resilience. Despite having zero dollars in his bank account, he managed to improvise ways to attend the hunts. On days when he was successful in hunting his desired species, he was thrilled and fulfilled. When days ended without having caught any animals, he always maintained a positive attitude that kept pushing him on to the next day. Some of the trips he undertook were life-threatening, but he managed to survive. He had to battle depression at one point and wanted to give up, but he stayed strong and rooted in the game. The experience created happy and unforgettable memories for him. These made the trips fun and gave him reasons to push on, although at times he suffered disappointment.What I liked about Hunting by Kevin Aelred Dettler was his positive attitude throughout his journey. On days he found himself in threatening, stressful, or disappointing situations, he always came up with his famous quote, "You've Got to Be Kidding!" He would then devise solutions as quickly as possible. I also found this amusing and a better way of dissecting issues and solving problems. This is one trait I would want to retain forever. I wish to approach difficult situations with a good attitude and a sense of humor to avoid stress and keep thinking about the solution, rather than the problem. I also liked the pictures that the author included of the animals he hunted. This provides proof of the animals he caught and helped me tag along on his hunts."You can learn more about Kevin Aelred Dettler and "Hunting" at . Available in paperback and e-book formats at and other book retailers.

