$8.8B Soil Conditioners Industry Forecast, 2030: Increasing Focus On Soil Management Practices

The global soil conditioners market is projected to reach $8.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global soil conditioners market across five major regions, emphasizing the current market trends, market sizes, recent developments, and forecasts till 2030.

Succeeding extensive secondary and primary research and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report conducts the impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The growth of the soil conditioners market is driven by the decrease in arable land, increasing focus on soil management practices, growth in organic farming, and the rising demand for organic food. However, low awareness about soil conditioners restrain the growth of this market. Additionally, the increasing utilization of soil conditioners in emerging economies is expected to create growth opportunities for the players operating in the soil conditioners market.

The key players operating in the global soil conditioners market are BASF SE (Germany), Loveland Products, Inc. (U.S.), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Aquatrols ( A Part of Lamberti S.P.A.) (U.S.), Sanoway GmbH (Austria), Jaipur Bio Fertilizers (India), Syngenta AG ( A Part of China National Chemical Corporation/ChemChina) (Switzerland), UPL Limited (India), FMC Corporation (U.S.), and Omnia Specialities Pty (Australia).

The global soil conditioners market is segmented by type [organic (polysaccharides and other organic soil conditioners) and inorganic (minerals, gypsum, polymers)], solubility (water-soluble and water-insoluble), soil type (sand, silt, clay, loam, and peat soil), crop type (cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and other crops), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the country-level markets.

Based on type, the soil conditioners market is segmented into organic (polysaccharides and other organic soil conditioners) and inorganic (minerals, gypsum, polymers). The organic segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to environmental and public health concerns stemming from chemical product use, the increasing demand for chemical residue-free agricultural products, and supportive government initiatives aimed at promoting organic agricultural practices.

Based on solubility, the soil conditioners market is segmented into water-soluble and water-insoluble. In 2023, the water-soluble segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global soil conditioners market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the benefits offered by water-soluble soil conditioners, including their effectiveness in retaining water, stabilizing soil, and mitigating the risk of nutrient buildup in farmlands.

Based on soil type, the soil conditioners market is segmented into loam, sand, silt, clay, and peat soil. In 2023, the loam segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall soil conditioners market. The segment's large market share is mainly attributed to the widespread adoption of soil conditioners for loam soil due to its low water retention and nutrient-holding capacity and frequent use for rotational crops. However, the clay soil segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The growth of this segment is driven by the growing need to overcome the problems of poor aeration and drainage in clay soil.

Based on crop type, the soil conditioners market is segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and other crops. In 2023, the cereals & grains segment is expected to account for the largest share of the soil conditioners market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increased demand for cereals and grains, which serve as staple foods in numerous countries, and the growing utilization of these crops in applications such as animal feed, biofuel production, and starch and ethanol manufacturing.

An in-depth geographic analysis of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights into the five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) and the coverage of major countries in each region. Asia-Pacific's significant market share is attributed to the region's large arable land, rapid population growth, consumer awareness about soil quality, the rise of organic farming, and increased awareness regarding chemical hazards.

Key Questions Answered in the Report



What is the current revenue generated by soil conditioners globally?

At what rate is the global demand for soil conditioners projected to grow for the next 5-7 years?

What are the historical market sizes and growth rates of the global soil conditioners market?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the regional and country levels? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

Which segments in terms of type, solubility, soil type, and crop type are expected to create major traction for the manufacturers in this market?

What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the global soil conditioners market?

Who are the major players in the global soil conditioners market? What are their specific product offerings in this market? What are the recent strategic developments in the global soil conditioners market? What are the impacts of these strategic developments on the market?

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition & Scope

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Process of Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research/Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders of the Industry

2.3. Market Sizing and forecast

2.3.1. Market Size Estimation Approach

2.3.1.1. Bottom-up Approach

2.3.1.2. Top-down Approach

2.3.2. Growth Forecast Approach

2.4. Assumptions for the study

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Overview

3.2. Segmental Analysis

3.2.1. Soil Conditioners Market Analysis: by Type

3.2.2. Soil Conditioners Market Analysis: by Solubility

3.2.3. Soil Conditioners Market Analysis: by Soil Type

3.2.4. Soil Conditioners Market Analysis: by Crop Type

3.3. Regional Analysis

3.4. Key Players

4. Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Factors Affecting Market Growth

4.3. Drivers

4.3.1. Decreasing Arable Land and the Growing Need to Increase Crop Yield Accelerating the Use of Soil Conditioners

4.3.2. Increasing Focus on Soil Management Practices to Drive the Demand for Soil Conditioners

4.3.3. Growth in Organic Farming and the Rising Demand for Organic Food Boosting the Demand for Organic Soil Conditioners

4.4. Restraints

4.4.1. Low Awareness About Soil Conditioners Hampering Their Adoption

4.5. Opportunities

4.5.1. Increasing Utilization of Soil Conditioners in Emerging Economies to Generate Growth Opportunities for Market Stakeholders

4.6. Challenges

4.6.1. Lengthy Approval and Registration Processes Pose Challenges in Bringing Products to Market

5. Soil Conditioners Market Assessment - by Type

5.1. Overview

5.2. Organic

5.2.1. Polysaccharides

5.2.2. Other Organic Soil Conditioners

5.3. Inorganic

5.3.1. Minerals

5.3.2. Gypsum

5.3.3. Polymers

6. Soil Conditioners Market Assessment - by Solubility

6.1. Overview

6.2. Water-Soluble

6.3. Water-Insoluble

6.3.1. Hydrogels

6.3.2. Other Water-insoluble Soil Conditioners

7. Soil Conditioners Market Assessment - by Soil Type

7.1. Overview

7.2. Loam Soil

7.3. Sand Soil

7.4. Clay Oil

7.5. Silt Soil

7.6. Peat Soil

8. Soil Conditioners Market Assessment - by Crop Type

8.1. Overview

8.2. Cereals & Grains

8.3. Fruits & Vegetables

8.4. Oilseeds & Pulses

8.5. Other Crop Types

9. Soil Conditioners Market Assessment - by Geography

9.1. Overview

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. France

9.3.2. Germany

9.3.3. U.K.

9.3.4. Spain

9.3.5. Italy

9.3.6. Rest of Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. India

9.4.3. Japan

9.4.4. Australia

9.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5. Latin America

9.5.1. Brazil

9.5.2. Mexico

9.5.3. Argentina

9.5.4. Chile

9.5.5. Rest of Latin America

9.6. Middle East & Africa

10. Competition Analysis

10.1. Overview

10.2. Competitive Benchmarking

10.3. Competitive Dashboard

10.3.1. Industry Leaders

10.3.2. Market Differentiators

10.3.3. Vanguards

10.3.4. Emerging Companies

11. Company Profiles

11.1. BASF SE

11.2. Loveland Products, Inc. (A Part of Nutrien AG Solutions)

11.3. Eastman Chemical Company

11.4. Evonik Industries AG

11.5. Aquatrols (A Part of Lamberti S.p.A.)

11.6. Sanoway GmbH

11.7. Jaipur Bio Fertilizers

11.8. Syngenta AG (A Part of China National Chemical Corporation / ChemChina)

11.9. UPL Limited

11.10. FMC Corporation

11.11. Omnia Specialities Pty.

