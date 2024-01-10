(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cellular M2M Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

Global Cellular M2M Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors



The Business Research Company's“Cellular M2M Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the cellular m2m market size is predicted to reach $42.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9%.

The growth in the cellular m2m market is due to the rapid growth of the Internet of Things (IoT). North America region is expected to hold the largest cellular m2m market share. Major players in the cellular m2m market include Deutsche Telekom AG, AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., China Mobile Limited., Telefonica S.A., Aeris Communications India Pvt.

Cellular M2M Market Segments

.By Services: Connectivity Services, Professional Services, Managed Services

.By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

.By Application: Asset Tracking And Monitoring, Predictive Maintenance, Telemedicine, Fleet Management, Warehouse Management, Industrial Automation, Smart Meter, Other Applications

.By End-User: Healthcare, Energy And Utilities, Transportation And Logistics, Manufacturing, Other End-Users

.By Geography: The global cellular m2m market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cellular M2M is the communication between any two devices from any location with enabled (subscriber identity module) SIM cards.

The main types of cellular M2M services are connectivity services, professional services, and managed services. Cellular M2M professional services are available to assist customers in the development and deployment of custom M2M (machine-to-machine) applications and solutions. The cellular M2M services are offered to large enterprises, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) for various applications such as asset tracking and monitoring, predictive maintenance, telemedicine, fleet management, warehouse management, industrial automation, smart meter and others and are applied in various areas including healthcare, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, manufacturing and other industries.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Cellular M2M Market Characteristics

3. Cellular M2M Market Trends And Strategies

4. Cellular M2M Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Cellular M2M Market Size And Growth

27. Cellular M2M Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Cellular M2M Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

