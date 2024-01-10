BROCK PIERCE & MONTANA TUCKER CALL FOR STANDING UP FOR SOLIDARITY WITH ISRAEL 90 DAYS AFTER THE OCTOBER 7Th HAMAS ATTACK

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brock Pierce, Bitcoin Foundation Chairman and venture philanthropist releases a new and impactful video featuring Montana Tucker, an esteemed artist, activist, and influencer, calling for global solidarity with Israel. The video was created from a unification event in Los Angeles to stand with Israel held on Sunday, January 7th, marking the three-month anniversary of the October 7th Hamas attack on Israel. The new video aims to amplify their powerful message of peace, love, and unity on a worldwide scale.

“The greatest thing any of us can do is be a source of inspiration to others,” said Pierce at the event.“I hope with every step that I take it allows others to be more courageous in the steps that they need to take to stand in their truth. If what is happening now is something that is bothering someone, they need to speak their truth and say something. As long as we are silent nothing is going to change.”

Montana Tucker added, "We must not stop fighting until ALL hostages are returned home and REAL change is made. We must stand together to end Jew hatred in our lifetime because NEVER AGAIN IS NOW!”

Moved by his visit to the site of the attack just 30 days after the incident, Pierce felt a deep sense of responsibility to take action. During the event, he announced his commitment to bringing attention to this crisis. He outlined plans to lead a group of leaders and influential figures on the March of The Living, a poignant journey from Auschwitz to Birkenau, the largest Nazi concentration camp complex built during World War II. This initiative underscores his dedication to educating and mobilizing support for those affected by such tragedies.

The event, coinciding with one of Los Angeles' most notable events, the Golden Globes, featured a series of talks, performances, and workshops, all aimed at fostering a deeper understanding and connection among diverse communities. Additional attendees included influential figures from various sectors, including U.S. Senatorial Candidate Christina Pascucci and Artist Tomer Peretz, known for his commitment to the cause, has volunteered on the ground in Israel, and was among the first to document the aftermath of the attacks, bringing a poignant and authentic perspective to the gathering.

With the release of this video, Pierce and Tucker are calling on people worldwide to join their ongoing journey towards peace and solidarity with Israel. This call to action is not just about a momentary show of support but is a plea for long-term dedication to peace and unity. They encourage everyone to speak up about this cause with friends and family, actively share the message on social media, and embody the principle of 'never forget.' By sharing this video and spreading its message, each individual can contribute to a global movement for lasting change. This initiative extends beyond a single day or event; it is a long-term dedication to peace and unity.

This inspirational video and call to action debuts Wednesday, January 10th on Instagram linked here .

Video produced by award winning journalists Crystal Fambrini and Evan B. Stone.

About Brock Pierce

Brock Pierce is a venture philanthropist with an extensive track record of founding, advising, and investing in disruptive businesses. He's been credited with pioneering the market for digital currency and has raised more than $5B for companies he has founded. He is an active supporter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, the Center for Individual Rights, and the Brennan Center for Human Rights. Pierce is Chairman of the Integro Foundation, a Puerto Rico-based non-profit focused on helping Puerto Ricans and supporting environmental and humanitarian efforts throughout the Caribbean region. Pierce is also Vice Chair of the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots Foundation of New York, Long Island and Puerto Rico.

