(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Steinberg Law Group has decades of proven experience and the resources to help victims of asbestos exposure and their families obtain the financial compensation they deserve.

Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Oregon - The Steinberg Law Group – Mesothelioma & Asbestos Lung Cancer Lawyers – Call Toll Free (888) 891-2200

SALEM, OREGON, USA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Our Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Oregon is dedicated to providing top quality legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos -related lung cancer . Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from The Steinberg Law Group.The Steinberg Law Group has decades of experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, The Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent trades that encountered large quantities of asbestos include: power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is from 10 to 50 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2024 were exposed decades ago.Oregon contains both natural asbestos deposits and a handful of asbestos mines. Oregonians who worked in the lumber, agriculture, and paper industries are at an increased risk of developing an asbestos-related illness. In addition, Oregon's large shipping industry put residents in close contact with asbestos for many decades.Known companies, jobsites and locations with asbestos exposure in Oregon include, but are not limited to, Albina Engine & Machine Works Shipyard, Cascade General Shipyard, South Portland Shipyard, Dyer Shipyard, FMC Shipyard, Kaiser Shipyard, Commercial Ironworks Shipyard, Portland Shipyard, Willamette Shipyard, Swan Island Shipyard, Gunderson Brothers Shipyard, Willamette Iron and Steel Shipyard, Northwest Marine Iron Works, Astoria Voyage Repair Station, Astoria Marine Shipyard, Northwest Marine Ironworks, North Ridge Estates, Willamette Paper Mill, Astoria High School, Beaverton Vose School, Oak Hills School, Oregon State University, Pacific University, Robert Duff Water Treatment Plant, Cascade Steel Rolling Mills, Oregon Technical Institute, Prineville City Hall, Oregon Health & Science University, Multnomah Hotel, Multnomah County Farm Power Station, Mount Hood Community College, Mary L. Hurst College, Lewis & Clark College, Kaiser Hospital, Portland State University, University of Oregon, Eastern Oregon State Hospital, Willamette University and Tongue Point Naval Shipyard, Martin-Marietta Aluminum Company, Chiloquin Lumber & Box Company, Coast Asbestos Company, St. Helens Pulp and Paper Company, General Supply Company, Oregon Sugar Company, Duraflake Company, Oregon Metallurgical Corporation, Wah Chang Corporation, Western Kraft Corporation, Willamette Valley Company, Willamette Industries, Inc., Wood Fibreboard Company, Astoria Electric Company, Pacific Power and Light Company, Cor Company, Tektronic, Inc., Western Corrugated, Inc., Bend Water, Light and Power Company, Brooks Scanlon, Inc., Brooks Willamette Company, Brooks-Scanlon Lumber Company, Sunrise Utility Company, Willamette Company, Daw Forest Products, Coos Bay Timber Company, Evans Products Company, Georgia Pacific Power Company, Menasha Paper Company, U. S. Plywood, Neptune Microfloc, Inc., R.L. Elstrom, Inc., Mountain States Power Company, Willamette National Lumber Company, Willamette Valley Lumber Company, Armstrong Contracting & Supply Corporation, Bohemia Lumber Company, Cascade Fiber Company, E. J. Bartels Company, Eugene Fruit, Lane County Electric Company, Willamette Valley Wood Chemical Company, Stimson Lumber Company, Suburban Pools, Inc., International Paper Company, Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, Sabroso Company, C. A. Smith Lumber and Manufacturing Company, Coos Bay Lumber Company, International Cedar Corporation, Cascade Plywood Corporation, Crown Willamette Paper Company, Crown Zellerbach Corporation, U.S. Plywood Corporation, Boise Cascade Corporation, Borden Chemical Company, Oregon Sugar Company, Ewauna Box Company, Klamath Machine Corporation, Lorenz Company, Plycor Company, Southern Pacific Railroad Company, Weyerhaeuser Corporation, Weyerhaeuser Timber Company, Valley Plywood Company, Georgia Pacific Corporation, American Can Company, James River Paper Corporation, Armstrong Contracting & Supply Corporation (ACandS), J.F. Pritchard & Company, Kaiser Gypsum Company, Multnomah Plywood Corporation, Saint Helens Pulp & Paper Company, Shell Chemical Company, Mar Linn Timber Company, Rosenburg Lumber Company, Hanna Nickel Smelting Company, Hudspeth & Rhine, Inc., Ochoco Lumber Company, Acme Trading & Supply Company, Armstrong Cork Company, Austin Construction Company, Blitz Weinhard Company, Brooks Scanlon Lumber Company, California Container Corporation, Cascade General, Inc., Central Heating Company, Century Fund, Inc., Chase Bag Company, Columbia Asbestos Company, Columbia Steel Casting Company, Continental Can Company, Crown Columbia Pulp and Paper Company, Dillingham Shipbuilding, Doernbecher Manufacturing Company, Don Basset Company, Downbecker Manufacturing Company, Dwyer Lumber Company, E.J. Bartells Company, Electric Steel Foundry Company, Esco Corporation, Fiberglass Engineering & Supply Company, Pacific Power and Light Company, Pacific Hardware and Steel Company, Pacific Coast Biscuit Company, Owens-Corning Fiberglass Corporation, Owens Illinois Glass Company, Otto Castrow Company, Oregonian Publishing Company, Oregon Water, Light and Railway Company, Oregon Washington Railroad and Navigation Company, Oregon Steel Mills, Inc., Oregon Shipbuilding Corporation, Northwestern Electric Company, Northwest Bell Telephone Company, N. E. Ayer and Company, Mount Hood Railway Power Company, Metalclad Products Corporation, Metalclad Insulation Corporation of Oregon, Meier and Frank Company, Masons Supply Company, Linde Air Products Company, Leonard & Son Construction Company, J. M. Harder Plumbing & Heating, Inter Mountain Gas Company, Inland Power & Light Company, Industrial Air Products Company, Hydro-Blast, Inc., Herbert Malarkey Paper Company, Hallidie-Henshaw Bulkley Company, Grand Rapids Store Equipment Company, Gilmore Steel Corporation, Georgia Pacific Paper Company, Penn Walt Corporation, Peninsula Lumber Company, Pennsylvania Salt Manufacturing Company, Portland Artificial Ice Company, Portland Electric Power Company, Portland Gas and Coke Company, Portland General Electric Company, Portland Machine Company, Portland Railway Light and Power Company, Public Works Engineering Company, Pump Pipe & Power Company, Republic Steel Corporation, Riverview Dairy Company, Ross Hammond Company, Simpson Logging Company, Spokane Portland and Seattle Railway Company, Stone Webster Engineering Corporation, Therm-O-Seal Insulation Company, Troy Laundry Company, Twin City Light and Traction Company, Union Carbide Corporation, Union Meat Company, Union Oil Company, Union Pacific Railroad Company, Wells Fargo Company, Western-Kraft Company, Willamette Industries, Inc., Willamette Iron & Steel Company, Publishers Paper Company, Smurfit Corporation, Coos Bay Pulp Corporation, Menasha Corporation, Menasha Paper Company, Rust Engineering Company, Spalding Pulp & Paper Company, Yamhill Electric Company, California Packing Corporation, Paulus Brothers Packing Company, Oregon Pulp & Paper Company, Northwest Natural Gas Company, Sears, Roebuck and Company, South Portland Shipyard and Marine Railways Corporation, Rosboro Lumber Company, Willamette Valley Wood Chemical Company, Lawyer Lumber Company and Burns Air Force Station.For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of The Steinberg Law Group can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you.States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit now.

Robert L. Steinberg

The Steinberg Law Group

+1 8888912200

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn