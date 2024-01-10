Morse Micro And Zetifi Announce Next-Generation Remote-Area Connectivity Solution For Smart Iot Farming At CES 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Wi-Fi HaLow Technology Extends the Range of Zetifi's Connectivity Solutions for Farmers and Rural Residents, Transforming the Future of Agriculture

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morse Micro , a leading Wi-Fi HaLow silicon vendor, and Zetifi , an innovator in last-mile connectivity for vehicles, machinery and farms, today announced a partnership to enhance Zetifi's remote-area connectivity solutions with Wi-Fi HaLow technology. Zetifi's innovative technology enables farmers and other rural residents to access, extend and optimize coverage from existing radio, cellular or satellite networks, leading to reliable remote area connectivity in areas where phone coverage is otherwise unreliable or unavailable.

The Internet of Things is revolutionizing farming, and now Wi-Fi HaLow, long range Wi-Fi reaching up to three kilometers away is helping Zetifi deliver on the promise of smart, connected farming technology.

Introducing ZetiRover, powered by Morse Micro Wi-Fi HaLow technology, a vehicle-mounted roaming Wi-Fi hotspot used on off-farm passenger vehicles or farm machinery.

Zetifi's long-range Wi-Fi coverage extension products address a major barrier to the digitalization of agriculture and are recognized as a foundational technology to unlock significant value from on-farm digital technologies in the years ahead. Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow technology will take Zetifi's farm-wide Wi-Fi connectivity with the ZetiCell and ZetiRover to a whole new level. Zetifi's and Morse Micro's collaboration leverages the long-range capabilities of Wi-Fi HaLow to give more farmers than ever before the ability to embrace precision agriculture and remote monitoring and prepare for the introduction of connectivity-dependent autonomous machinery.

"The Internet of Things is revolutionizing farming, and now Wi-Fi HaLow – the first version of Wi-Fi optimized for the IoT -- is helping Zetifi deliver on the promise of smart, connected farming technology," said Dan Winson, CEO and founder of Zetifi. "Our collaboration with Morse Micro is a defining moment in Zetifi's mission to bring digital advancements to modern farming through remote-area connectivity."

Zetifi currently offers two core products that together offer farming businesses true farm-wide Wi-Fi connectivity possibilities:



ZetiCell – a long-range Wi-Fi small cell installed on farmhouses or machinery sheds. ZetiRover – a vehicle-mounted roaming Wi-Fi hotspot used on off-farm passenger vehicles or farm machinery.

The ZetiRover can be moved easily between vehicles and features fully integrated antennas and dual modems that enable seamless backhaul connections to multiple cellular and Wi-Fi networks. This multi-carrier functionality provides redundancy and extra coverage options to fill in more coverage gaps in remote areas. Crucially, it also enables a Wi-Fi link back to a private ZetiCell, enabling the ZetiRover to repeat Wi-Fi from a cellular or satellite ZetiCell connection up to three kilometers away.

While the ZetiRover currently uses 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi to create the vital link between the ZetiCell and ZetiRover, this link, while adequate, can easily be disrupted by natural obstacles such as trees or hilly terrain. Next-generation ZetiRover and ZetiCell products will incorporate Morse Micro's long-range, sub-GHz Wi-Fi HaLow technology for direct connections to HaLow-enabled cameras and sensors, and to create more penetrative mesh connections between Zetifi devices.

" Zetifi's wireless technology brings an innovative approach to rural connectivity, and we are proud to join them in the journey to transform smart farming technology with our Wi-Fi HaLow technology," said

Prakash Guda, Vice President of Marketing and Product Management at Morse Micro. "The collaboration is a crucial step in the evolution of IoT agriculture by extending the wireless range and expanding the coverage of Zetifi's connectivity solutions for farm equipment operating in remote areas."

Morse Micro's comprehensive Wi-Fi HaLow portfolio includes the industry's smallest, fastest and lowest power IEEE 802 compliant SoCs. The MM6108 SoC supports 1, 2, 4 and 8 MHz bandwidth and can deliver tens of Mbps throughput to support streaming HD video. Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow SoCs provide 10x the range, 100x the coverage area and 1000x the volume of traditional Wi-Fi solutions.

About Zetifi

Australian technology company Zetifi was founded in 2017 with the goal of bringing reliable connectivity to farmers and other remote workers operating at the far edges of traditional cellular phone coverage.

In the years since, Zetifi has commercialized a unique approach to last-mile communications that extends existing cellular or satellite network coverage to vehicles and farm machinery using long-range Wi-Fi. Zetifi's regional base in Wagga Wagga, Australia, on the doorstep of one of Australia's most productive agricultural regions, allows us to consult closely with primary producers and agribusiness stakeholders as we develop our wireless technology and solutions. Learn more at .

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is a leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company based in Sydney, with global offices. As the world's premier Wi-Fi HaLow company, we pioneer next-gen IoT wireless connectivity solutions. Morse Micro is now sampling its Wi-Fi Alliance and FCC-certifiable MM6108 production silicon: the fastest, smallest, lowest power and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow chip available in the market. Learn more at .

